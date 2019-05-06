BrandZ™ Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands 2019 Unveiled, iQIYI Named Fastest Growing Chinese Brand of 2019

Created by WPP and Kantar, BrandZ™ is the world's largest and most definitive brand building platform with a series of brand valuation rankings that allow business owners to understand the financial contribution their brand makes to their business.

Since making its debut in the Top 100 in 2017, iQIYI has managed to quadruple its brand value through executing its comprehensive platform strategy. This growth can be attributed to iQIYI's strong focus on the development and application of AI technology into its entertainment ecosystem to redefine content production and industry practices. This allows the company to adapt to the ever-higher consumer expectations of quality and provide better service solutions to partners and sponsors in a continuous and sustainable manner.

"It is our honor to be featured in the prestigious BrandZ™ Top 100 Chinese Brands Ranking and be named Fastest Growing Chinese Brand of 2019," said iQIYI Founder and CEO Dr. Gong Yu. "To be featured in the ranking for the third consecutive year is a testament to the success of our technology-driven platform strategy. Going forward, we will continue to embrace innovation as the driving force behind our growth in brand value."

As China's leading online entertainment platform, innovation is at the core of iQIYI and is embedded in all aspects of the company's business. For example, by exploring subcultures such as rap, dance and original music production, iQIYI produced a string of successful variety shows including The Rap of China, Hot Blood Dance Crew and CZR, which helped establish the company as a leading influencer of Chinese youth culture.

Known for breaking free from the industry's standard practices, iQIYI has brought innovation to different aspects of China's entertainment industry. For example, the company produced the first professional content in portrait mode for mobile devices, releasing China's first ever vertical video drama series Ugh! Life. In addition, the company was the first Chinese video platform to introduce a new system for ranking video popularity that is based beyond view count figures.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company") is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce.

