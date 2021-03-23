Brane Capital Welcomes Digital Technology Trailblazer Charlie Millar as Chief Revenue Officer

OTTAWA, ON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brane Inc., a leading cryptocurrency custodian, announced today that Charlie Millar, an accomplished digital strategy and business development leader, has joined its management team as Chief Revenue Officer.

Millar brings multi-sector experience in adopting, developing, and marketing industry-changing technology opportunities. From spearheading Warner Music Canada's digital transition, to overseeing content acquisitions and global multimedia storefront strategy at BlackBerry, to his most recent role leading the creation of a world-class content offer as Vice President, Content Acquisition at Rogers Communications, Millar has repeatedly redrawn the business roadmap for companies encountering rapid technological shifts.

"Charlie has developed revenue streams for new frontiers in the digital space at three successful companies, and that's why we're so pleased he has joined our management team during this phase of rapid growth," said Adam Miron, Brane's Interim CEO and Chairman. "As we pursue our goal to make Brane the perfect combination of a technology startup and a financial institution, I have full confidence that Charlie will do for us what he has done throughout his career – blazing a trail through markets encountering digital disruption."

"As Canadian institutions from banks, to regulators, to law enforcement start to navigate the challenges and opportunities of blockchain, Brane is positioned to become the market leader in secure custody," said Millar. "The Brane team has combined security and credibility with an innovative and creative approach to solving complex problems for their clients. I'm excited to work with Brane's management team to turn these opportunities into sustainable, diversified lines of business."

The addition of Millar to the Brane team follows the recruitment of Jerome Dwight, former CEO of Bank of New York Mellon's Canadian operations, as the company's President.

Founded in 2017, Brane is a blockchain innovation company. Brane helps organizations understand and unlock the power of the blockchain and digital assets. Brane Vault, its digital asset custody service, is ISO 27001 certified - first in the world with cryptocurrency in scope, ISO 27017 certified, and NIST Tier 4 -- the first company in Canada, in any industry, to receive such certification. Brane Vault offers advanced proprietary technology and processes with over 20 provisional patents and is fully insured against theft and crime.

