Braskem Announces Partnership with Gelmart International to Provide I'm green™ Bio-Based EVA Polymer for First-of-Its-Kind Sustainable Intimate Apparel

Gelmart has designed, developed, and produced over 1.25 billion units in underwear, bras, and shapewear for the world's biggest retailers and brands. Gelmart's kindly bra line is the culmination of more than three years of proprietary development, resulting in the world's first mass-produced, plant-based bra. The kindly product line aims to connect the worlds of sustainability, accessibility, and innovation by incorporating more environmentally friendly materials such as Braskem's I'm green TM EVA biopolymer, replacing the use of traditional foam materials. Affordably priced, the kindly line allows consumers to feel good about making a more sustainable choice, all without sacrificing quality or value.

Edison Terra, Executive Vice President of Braskem, commented, "As a global leader in bio-polymers, Braskem has a long-standing commitment to creating a more sustainable future. Our innovative portfolio of I'm green™ plant-based materials is helping global consumer brands and manufacturers transition from legacy fossil fuels based raw materials to more eco-friendly solutions. We couldn't be more excited to announce our partnership with Gelmart, their visionary leadership is helping transform the world's apparel industry with creative new offerings that bring the same high-quality and comfort, but also deliver a more sustainable footprint on the planet."

Yossi Nasser, Chief Executive Officer of Gelmart International, stated, "We're thrilled to bring the world's first plant-based bra cup to market, but real sustainability does not exist without accessibility. It's important to us that our brands are known not only for quality products, but more for creating a movement towards a more eco-friendly and attainable lifestyle for all. So finding the right partner to provide the high-quality eco-friendly materials at scale was an essential factor in our strategy. Braskem was the natural choice for us as a leading supplier of biopolymers, their deep expertise in Green EVA and their collaborative approach were a perfect fit."

Braskem's I'm greenTM bio-based EVA is sustainably produced from sugarcane, a renewable source that contributes to the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by CO2 capture. For those who want to adopt Green EVA into a new product concept, it is ideal for use in apparel, footwear, children's toys, general foams and much more.

Giancarlos Delevati, Account Manager & Business Development of Braskem, commented, "Today's consumer is taking a more holistic approach when making their purchasing decision and this increasingly calls for selecting products that are developed and produced with a focus on sustainability as a primary consideration. At Braskem, we partner with our customers to help them make the transition from legacy materials to more environmentally friendly materials. We are proud to work with Gelmart to help move the apparel industry forward on its sustainability journey and deliver products that meet the needs of their customers who are passionate about creating a better future for the planet."

Eve Bastug, Chief Product Officer of Gelmart International, stated, "In my 40 plus years working in the industry, this was the most challenging project I've worked on - and it certainly feels the most rewarding. It took us three years to work towards a sustainable cup that is over 80% plant-based. Our goal is to never make consumers choose between function, plant and price, by creating a more sustainable future with beautifully crafted products that people can feel good about wearing."

The I'm greenTM brand represents Braskem's sustainable portfolio, aligned with its commitment to the circular economy and features bio-based and recycled products. The goal is to combine innovation with sustainable development to achieve a better impact on the planet and society. Since its initial launch, Braskem's I'm green™ sustainable portfolio of chemicals and polymers has expanded and now includes a range of solutions made from post-consumer plastic waste as well as responsibly sourced bio-based materials including green EVA, all reflecting Braskem's commitment to innovation and the advancement of the Carbon Neutral Circular Economy. To learn more about Braskem's sustainable I'm green™ portfolio, please visit online at: https://www.braskem.com.br/imgreen/home-en.

ABOUT GELMART INTERNATIONAL

With over 70 years of experience and a vertical supply chain, Gelmart International is the leading intimates manufacturer in the U.S. and partner to some of the world's largest retailers. Earlier this year, Gelmart International launched its incubation and venture arm FullStride Ventures which incubates its own white space opportunities, as well as provides start-ups with investment and turnkey supply chain solutions, product development, and marketing strategies. Gelmart and FullStride Ventures was the lead investor, manufacturer and co-founding partner of LIVELY and most recently Wknd Nation. For more information, visit www.gelmart.com.

ABOUT BRASKEM

With a global vision of the future oriented towards people and sustainability, Braskem is committed to contributing to the value chain for strengthening the Circular Economy. The petrochemical company's almost 8,000 team members dedicate themselves every day to improve people's lives through sustainable chemicals and plastics solutions. Braskem has an innovative DNA and a comprehensive portfolio of plastic resins and chemical products for diverse segments, such as food packaging, construction, manufacturing, automotive, agribusiness, healthcare and hygiene, among others. With 41 industrial units in Brazil, the United States, Mexico and Germany, and net revenue of R$58.5 billion (US$11.4 billion), Braskem exports its products to clients in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.braskem.com/usa .

Braskem America is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A. headquartered in Philadelphia. The company is the leading producer of polypropylene in the United States, with six production plants located in Texas, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, an Innovation and Technology Center in Pittsburgh, and operations in Boston focused on leveraging groundbreaking developments in biotechnology and advanced materials. For more information, visit www.braskem.com/usa .

Braskem on English social media:

www.facebook.com/BraskemGlobal

www.linkedin.com/company/braskem

www.twitter.com/BraskemSA

SOURCE Braskem

Related Links

www.braskem.com

