Braskem Reinforces Commitment to Circular Economy Initiatives at Sustainable Brands 2019 Global Flagship Event

PHILADELPHIA, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Braskem (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; LATIBEX: XBRK), the largest thermoplastics polyolefins producer in the Americas and leading producer of biopolymers in the world, today announced its relevant sponsorship and exhibition presence at Sustainable Brands 2019 (SB'19) global flagship event to be held at the Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan from June 3 - 6, 2019 to discuss about Circular Economy initiatives and shape the future of sustainable materials.

Mark Nikolich, Braskem America CEO, "Braskem is proud to be sponsor of Sustainable Brands 2019 and to support our shared vision for transforming brands through sustainable innovation. At Braskem, we are committed to contributing to the transformation of the Linear Economy, based on production and disposal, into a Circular Economy, which considers materials production, use and disposal in a cyclical way. In direct collaboration with our partners, we are helping design new products with plant based biopolymers and facilitating a more sustainable reuse of plastics – all as we unite to drive a brighter future for the planet."

SB'19 provides a collaborative forum for global brands and business leaders to explore redesigning their product and service offerings to meet a changing vision of a Good Life around the world. Braskem offers the chance for professionals from different disciplines, to gain access to the latest insights in sustainable materials and circularity initiatives, to turn ideas into action and discover innovation that is sparking real change.

Braskem will be presenting at SB'19:

On June 4 th at 11:00 ET , Joe Jankowski , Braskem Commercial Manager – Green Polyethylene (I'm green™) will be talking about Biomaterials "Evolution, New Markets, Future Prospects".

at , , Braskem Commercial Manager – Green Polyethylene (I'm green™) will be talking about Biomaterials "Evolution, New Markets, Future Prospects". On June 5 th at 2:00 ET , Joseph Paolucci, Braskem Sustainable Leader, will mediate a Breakout Session about the theme "Building a Circular Future: From cradle to a real transformation".

Michael Labonté, from Good Natured and Norman Vosschulte from Philadelphia Eagles will join the discussion.

Joseph Paolucci, responsible for Sustainability in Braskem America, "As the leading producer of biopolymers worldwide, Braskem offers a growing portfolio of sustainably focused materials that provide brands and consumers choice for more environmentally friendly offerings. From bio-based polyethylene to EVA (ethylene vinyl acetate copolymer), Braskem is helping partners like Allbirds and Join the Pipe bring more sustainable consumer alternatives to market. At the same time, we're also partnering to drive education around the benefits of the circular economy, including our nine year partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles around closed loop recycling plastic program as well as an online education platform to teach students about Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) career opportunities to inspire the next generation of STEM leaders."

SB'19 event attendees can also visit Braskem's booth, located within the Activation Hub. With chemistry at the backbone of the materials consumers use every day, Braskem will debate with businesses leaders on how to integrate sustainable and more socially responsible bioplastic into their supply chains all while supporting the societal shift to a more Circular Economy. Braskem's booth will include an interactive gaming center with four experiential activities, each hosted by one of Braskem's Circular Economy partners including: Mural Arts Philadelphia, Join the Pipe, Allbirds and the Philadelphia Eagles.

In 2018, Sustainable Brands global flagship event hosted over 2,300 participants and more than 1,200 organizations all focused on innovative and sustainable solutions to redesigning the good life.

To learn about "Braskem's Positioning for the Circular Economy," go to: www.braskem.com/circulareconomy

ABOUT BRASKEM

With a human-oriented global vision of the future, Braskem strives every day to improve people's lives by creating sustainable solutions with chemicals and plastics. Braskem is the largest producer of thermoplastic polyolefins in the Americas and the leading producer of biopolymers in the world, creating more environmentally-friendly, intelligent and sustainable solutions through chemicals and plastics. Braskem exports to clients in approximately 100 countries and operates 41 industrial units, which are located in Brazil, United States, Germany and Mexico, the latter in partnership with the Mexican company Idesa. For more information, visit www.braskem.com.

Braskem America is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A. headquartered in Philadelphia. The company is the leading producer of polypropylene in the United States, with six production plants located in Texas, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, an Innovation and Technology Center in Pittsburgh, and a new operation in Boston focused on leveraging groundbreaking developments in biotechnology and advanced materials. For more information, visit www.braskem.com/usa. For more information about Braskem's I'm greenTM Polyethylene (PE) bio-based resin please visit: http://plasticoverde.braskem.com.br/site.aspx/plastic-green

