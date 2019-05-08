Braskem reports consolidated recurring EBITDA of US$ 336 million

SÃO PAULO, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BRASKEM S.A. (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6;NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) announces today its results for 1Q19.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Braskem - Consolidated:

Braskem's recurring EBITDA was US$ 336 million , down 16% and 60% from 4Q18 and 1Q18, respectively, influenced by lower petrochemical spreads in the international market. Including non-recurring impacts, EBITDA was US$ 729 million , reflecting the positive impact of US$394 million related to PIS/COFINS tax revenue from overpayments between January 2012 and February 2017 and the reversal of provisioning related to the Energy Development Account and to REIQ in 2017.

, compared to a net loss of in 4Q18, and 2% lower than in 1Q18, corresponding to per common share and class "A" preferred share. The Company posted free cash generation of R$130 million , down 70% from 4Q18, mainly due to: (i) lower recurring EBITDA and (ii) higher concentration of interest payments on bonds.

, down 70% from 4Q18, mainly due to: (i) lower recurring EBITDA and (ii) higher concentration of interest payments on bonds. Financial leverage measured by the ratio of net debt to EBITDA3 in U.S. dollar stood at 2.09x.

Brazil:

Resin demand (PE, PP and PVC) was 1.4 million tons, growing 7.8% and 4.2% from 4Q18 and 1Q18, respectively.

In 1Q19, the crackers operated at an average capacity utilization rate of 88%, up 1 p.p. from 4Q18. Compared to 1Q18, capacity utilization fell 2 p.p.

Resin sales volume came to 878 kton, with the growth of 10% on 4Q18 outpacing the industry average. In this scenario, Braskem's market share stood at 64% in 1Q19. Compared to 1Q18, resin sales were down 1%. Meanwhile, sales of key chemicals fell 4% and 3% from 4Q18 and 1Q18, respectively, to 689 kton.

In 1Q19, the Company exported 356 kton of resins, up 16% from 4Q18, and 194 kton of key chemicals, down 10% from 4Q18. Compared to 1Q18, exports of resins and key chemicals increased 11% and 64%, respectively.

In the quarter, the units in Brazil and exports posted EBITDA of US$293 million ( R$1,104 million ), to account for 63% of the Company's consolidated EBITDA from all segments.

United States and Europe:

Domestic PP demand in the U.S. market was lower due to high inventories throughout the chain and the weak performance of the textile fibers segment. In Europe , demand recovered in 1Q19, with the market expanding primarily in anticipation of a series of scheduled shutdowns programmed for the second quarter.

, demand recovered in 1Q19, with the market expanding primarily in anticipation of a series of scheduled shutdowns programmed for the second quarter. Plants in the region operated at a capacity utilization rate of 90%, 4 p.p. higher than in 4Q18 and 2 p.p. lower than the 1Q18.

In the quarter, the units in the United States and Europe posted EBITDA of US$72 million ( R$279 million ), representing 16% of the Company's consolidated EBITDA.

Mexico:

PE demand in Mexico came to 504 kton, down 8% and 9% from 1Q18 and 4Q18, respectively.

came to 504 kton, down 8% and 9% from 1Q18 and 4Q18, respectively. In 1Q19, the average utilization rate of the PE plants increased 6 p.p. from 4Q18 to 79% and decreased 7 p.p. from 1Q18.

In the quarter, the Mexico unit posted EBITDA of US$100 million ( R$382 million ), representing 22% of the Company's consolidated EBITDA.

The full earnings release is available on the Company's IR website: http://www.braskem-ri.com.br/home-en

Braskem will host conference calls to discuss its Results TOMORROW, May 9, at 12:00 p.m. US ET. See connecting details on the Company's IR website.

