Braskem's EBITDA reaches R$3.2 billion in 2Q18, increasing 5% from 2Q17 and 20% from 1Q18

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BRASKEM S.A. (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) announces today its results for 2Q18.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Braskem - Consolidated:

EBITDA amounted to US$877 million , 7% higher than in 1Q18, due to (i) higher spreads for key chemicals in the international market, for vinyls and for PP in the United States ; and (ii) the positive effect from Brazilian real depreciation on costs and expenses pegged to the currency.

, 7% higher than in 1Q18, due to (i) higher spreads for key chemicals in the international market, for vinyls and for PP in ; and (ii) the positive effect from Brazilian real depreciation on costs and expenses pegged to the currency. Parent company's net income was R$547 million , corresponding to R$0.69 per common share and class "A" preferred share, down 48% and 50% from 1Q18 and 2Q17, respectively, reflecting local-currency depreciation in the comparison period, which affected the financial result.

, corresponding to per common share and class "A" preferred share, down 48% and 50% from 1Q18 and 2Q17, respectively, reflecting local-currency depreciation in the comparison period, which affected the financial result. Financial leverage in U.S. dollar of 1.90x.

Free cash flow of R$3.3 billion .

. In May, R$1.5 billion additional dividends were paid to the holders of common shares and class "A" preferred shares.

additional dividends were paid to the holders of common shares and class "A" preferred shares. As per the Material Fact notice disclosed on June 15, 2018 , Braskem was communicated by Odebrecht S.A., its controlling shareholder, about the beginning of discussions with LyondellBasell, a listed company headquartered in Rotterdam , for a potential transaction involving the transfer to LyondellBasell of the totality of Odebrecht S.A.'s interest in Braskem.

Brazil:

In 2Q18, average capacity utilization rate of crackers of 90%.

Brazilian demand for resins (PE, PP and PVC) reached 1.3 million tons in 2Q18, in line with 2Q17.

Braskem's resin sales in the Brazilian market were 821 kton in 2Q18, decreasing 2% from 2Q17.

In 2Q18, 320 kton of resins exported, down 13% from 2Q17.

EBITDA of R$1,784 million .

United States and Europe:

In 2Q18, the capacity utilization rate stood at 84%, declining 11 p.p. and 8 p.p. from 2Q17 and 1Q18, respectively, reflecting the scheduled shutdown at the Oyster Creek Unit in Texas and operational problems at the Marcus Hook Unit in Pennsylvania .

and operational problems at the Marcus Hook Unit in . EBITDA of US$170 million .

Mexico:

In 2Q18, the PE plants operated at capacity utilization rate of 72%, down 11 p.p. and 13 p.p. from 2Q17 and 1Q18, respectively, due to lower supply of ethane and a scheduled shutdown.

In the quarter, PE sales to the Mexican market amounted to 135 kton, up 4% from 2Q17 and down 8% from 1Q18, representing 68% of total sales.

EBITDA of US$161 million .

The full earnings release is available on the Company's IR website: http://www.braskem-ri.com.br/home-en

Braskem will host conference calls to discuss its Results TOMORROW, August 9, at 12:00 p.m. US ET. See connecting details on the Company's IR website.

For further information, contact Braskem's Investor Relations Area: braskem-ri@braskem.com.br, (+55 11) 3576-9531

