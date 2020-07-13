Brattle Principal Jürgen Weiss Joins Harvard Business School Faculty as Senior Lecturer of Business Administration

BOSTON, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group announced today that Dr. Jürgen Weiss, a principal in Brattle's Boston, MA office, has joined the faculty of Harvard Business School as a Senior Lecturer of Business Administration in the Business, Government, and International Economy (BGIE) unit, where he will help strengthen energy-related research and teaching. Dr. Weiss will also continue to be a principal at Brattle.

Dr. Jürgen Weiss - The Brattle Group

"Stakeholders across the energy industry landscape continue to wrestle with the pace and depth of decarbonization," said Brattle President and Principal David Sunding. "Jürgen has been a recognized thought leader in this space for many years. His experience shaping the ideas and pathways for a decarbonized economy will be well-suited for the Harvard Business School community. He will also continue to guide Brattle and its clients on these issues, and we look forward to continued collaboration with Jürgen as he embarks on this new role."

As an energy and industrial organization economist with 25 years of consulting experience in the United States, Europe, and Middle East, Dr. Weiss focuses on the fundamental transformation of the energy industry as a result of technological change and climate change-related pressures. He has consulted, testified, and published on specific topics such as the electrification of transportation and heating, the deep decarbonization of the power sector, and the impacts these changes have on assets, carbon and energy market designs, market structures, long-term planning needs, and business models for companies inside and outside of the energy industry.

"The confluence of rapid technological progress and increasing pressures to decarbonize the energy sector in the face of climate change risks will likely lead to a fundamental transformation of the sector over the coming decades," noted Dr. Weiss. "This in turn will imply fundamental shifts in strategy and planning for both incumbents and new entrants to the energy industry as well as the policy, regulatory, and market frameworks of the industry. I am excited to be joining my Harvard Business School colleagues in exploring, through research, teaching, and collaborating with students, faculty, and the broader business and academic community, how economies and corporations can succeed in this transition to a decarbonized world. I'm also looking forward to applying these insights in my continued consulting work with The Brattle Group."

ABOUT BRATTLE

The Brattle Group answers complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has over 350 talented professionals across three continents. For more information, please visit brattle.com.

SOURCE The Brattle Group

Related Links

http://www.brattle.com

