Braun Intertec Ranks 98 on ENR Top 500 Design Firms List

MINNEAPOLIS, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Braun Intertec, an engineering, consulting and testing firm with more than 35 offices in seven states, is pleased to announce ranking 98 on the Engineering News-Record (ENR) Top 500 Engineering Firms list. Ranked 117 in 2019, this ranking on the ENR Top 500 reflects significant expansion in our commercial, industrial, oil and gas as well as transportation markets throughout Texas and nationwide.

"As an employee-owned company, our culture is the main driver of our growth and success. Our latest ranking on the ENR Top 500 represents the commitment and focus of our employee-owners," says Jon Carlson, CEO of Braun Intertec. "As we continue to expand our operations into new markets and service offerings, we remain dedicated to being the consultant of choice for our clients."

Braun Intertec is focused on being the employer of choice for our employee-owners by providing growth opportunities and developing their talents. In addition, we strive to be the consultant of choice for our clients by continually enhancing our client delivery and technical service capabilities. Clients have helped guide Braun Intertec expansion through their needs and locations.

Braun Intertec provides geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, environmental consulting, building sciences, nondestructive examination and drilling/cone penetration testing (CPT) services. With offices across the state of Texas, we also provide specialty services including: deep foundation design and testing; pavement consulting; structures evaluations and forensic investigations; geospatial and unmanned aerial vehicle services.

About Braun Intertec

Based in Minneapolis, employee-owned Braun Intertec (www.braunintertec.com) is a premier engineering, environmental consulting and testing firm with more than 1,000 employees located in Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin. Braun Intertec also owns Agile Frameworks, LLC, a subsidiary of Braun Intertec based in Minneapolis and W&M Environmental, a division of Braun Intertec based in Allen, TX.

SOURCE Braun Intertec

Related Links

http://www.braunintertec.com

