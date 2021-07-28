Braun Intertec Welcomes Marian Kramer, PG as a Senior Scientist in Saint Paul

MINNEAPOLIS, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Braun Intertec is pleased to announce that Marian Kramer, PG has joined the company's Saint Paul office as a senior scientist. Kramer brings 15 years of experience as a geologist and environmental consultant to the 100% employee-owned geotechnical engineering, environmental consulting, and testing firm.

"We are delighted to welcome Marian to our environmental consulting team," said CEO Jon Carlson. "Her knowledge and experience in the transportation industry are substantial and will play an important part in our growth. Braun Intertec continues to expand our environmental consulting practice to serve clients on an increasing number of transportation projects."

Kramer brings experience as a geologist who specializes in water resources, oil and gas projects, and transportation projects. She spent the majority of her career at Chevron North America and the Minnesota Department of Transportation. As a senior scientist skilled in mitigating risks associated with contamination, Kramer will focus on managing local, county, and state-level transportation projects, as well as applying the results of Phase I and Phase II investigations across transportation and transit corridors.

Braun Intertec environmental consultants specialize in environmental site investigations, soil and groundwater assessments, contaminated site remediation and closure, real estate due diligence, industrial health, safety and compliance, and natural resources services. The company utilizes experienced scientists and engineers to manage projects focusing on quality, budget, and schedule.

About Braun Intertec

Based in Minneapolis, employee-owned Braun Intertec (www.braunintertec.com) is a premier engineering, environmental consulting and testing firm with more than 1,000 employees located in Arkansas, Colorado, Missouri, Montana, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

