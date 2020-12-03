Industry leader BraunAbility unveils the world's most spacious wheelchair accessible SUV built on the Chevrolet Traverse Tweet this

"BraunAbility is proud to lead the industry in mobility innovation, inspired by our end users. The result is the most spacious wheelchair accessible SUV ever," said Staci Kroon, BraunAbility CEO. "Our engineers brought to life what for so long had been a dream to independent wheelchair users – the ability to own an accessible vehicle without sacrificing their personal identity."

BraunAbility's conversion on the Chevrolet Traverse is built using state-of-the-art technology, providing maximum comfort features including:

Transfer seat capabilities that allow users to drive from their wheelchair or the driver's seat

Heavy-duty ramp and doorway that accommodates even the largest power chairs

Lighted ramp for easy navigating in the dark

Spacious cabin for effortless maneuvering

Room for three third-row passengers to be seated comfortably, with room for up to seven passengers total

Step-and-roll seats that can easily be removed for flexibility, fitting up to four wheelchairs (seating options may vary depending on available payload)

BraunAbility's newest conversion is not only built for wheelchair users, its design was reviewed and refined by wheelchair users. The Driving Force , BraunAbility's online survey community of people who use wheelchairs, and their caregivers, were enlisted to ensure ease-of-use and accessibility in the Chevrolet Traverse design.

BraunAbility continues to create innovative mobility solutions and a more mobility-inclusive world through its global movement, Drive for Inclusion, and will continue to amplify the voices of those with mobility challenges.

BraunAbility has engineered independence to the highest standards for nearly 50 years and is the most-certified wheelchair vehicle manufacturer in the industry. As the leader in quality and safety standards, BraunAbility users, and their caregivers, know that choosing a BraunAbility wheelchair vehicle means choosing a solid foundation with no shortcuts — that's the BraunAbility way.

To learn more about the BraunAbility SUV and how to join The Driving Force to participate in future projects, go to www.braunability.com .

About BraunAbility

BraunAbility is the world's leading manufacturer of mobility transportation solutions, including wheelchair accessible vehicles, wheelchair lifts and seating, storage and securement products. Founded nearly 50 years ago by Ralph Braun, the company has grown into the most well-known and trusted name in the mobility industry, bringing independence to millions of individuals across the world. BraunAbility is a wholly owned subsidiary to Patricia Industries, a division of Investor AB Group. Visit www.braunability.com for more information.

About Drive for Inclusion

Drive for Inclusion is BraunAbility's global movement for accessibility and independence for those living with mobility challenges and their caregivers. Our goal is to build a more mobility-inclusive society that makes it possible for people of all ability levels to fully contribute to the world around them. To get there, we need to share the challenges and obstacles the disability community faces. BraunAbility invites anyone living with a mobility challenge, including caregivers, to join our online survey community - The Driving Force - we can unite your voices and take action for mobility inclusion.

