Bravado Health partners with K-Rain to screen employees for COVID-19

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bravado Health today announced a partnership with K-Rain to screen employees daily for symptoms of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

K-Rain is a family-owned and -operated irrigation engineering and manufacturing company. The company is working with Bravado Health to screen employees in the United States and Dominican Republic. Before going to work each day, employees record their health status and temperature on their smartphone. If anything appears to be out of range, the employee is directed to stay home, and a safety manager is notified to provide assistance.

"Through the development of COVID-19, our priorities remain the health and safety of everyone we do business with and the continued service and support of our partners," said Chip Kah, president of K-Rain. "Bravado Health's screening tool is helping us keep working while providing a safer environment for our employees and customers."

"K-Rain has employees and customers in more than 60 countries," said Chris Lazzara, CEO of Bravado Health. "At Bravado Health, we're continuing our commitment to help businesses reduce the risk of spreading infection by knowing employees' status and providing real-time intelligence. We're proud to add K-Rain to our COVID-19 screening program."

About Bravado Health

Bravado Health was founded by physicians and engineers in 1998 to pioneer electronic prescribing. Today, Bravado Health provides software and services for some of the nation's most innovative healthcare organizations. Bravado Health's flagship service, Ayva, extends the reach of providers beyond the point of care. Learn more at bravadohealth.com.

About K-Rain

Incorporated in 1974, K-Rain Manufacturing started on the path to become one of the largest manufacturers of irrigation rotors, sprays, electric valves, indexing valves and irrigation controllers in the world. Over 300 men and women make up the K-Rain team, serving customers in the United States and more than 60 countries worldwide. Beyond any technical advancement, people are at the heart of K-Rain.

Contact: Shane Andreasen, 561-805-5935, [email protected]

SOURCE Bravado Health