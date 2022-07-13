Brave Healer Productions Announces the Publication of Inspired Living: Superpowers for Health, Love, and Business

The new book from intuition teacher, blogger, speaker and podcaster Carolyn McGee features useful strategies from 25 role models who share their own life journeys with readers

BETHESDA, Md., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Healer Productions is proud to announce the release of Inspired Living: Superpowers for Health, Love, and Business, a book that offers a toolkit for people who want to live authentic, open, powerful and joyous lives even as they cope with the inevitable losses that accompany them.

Inspired Living's lead author is Carolyn McGee, an intuition teacher, speaker, author, blogger and host of the weekly Sacred Haven Living podcast heard on the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel. McGee says a sacred haven is a community and way of living and learning from life's experiences to tap into spiritual and earth guidance.

In the book's introduction, she writes: "My intention for Inspired Living was to gather and create a community that supports each other in the moment and beyond. This group of 25 authors accomplished this beyond my wildest dreams. Each expert's Hero's Journey story is powerful, vulnerable, and enlightening."

In addition to McGee, the book features chapters written by Sunshine Beeson, Kathy Boyer, Maribeth Coye Decker, Leslie Fraser, Judy Giovangelo, Rebecca Lyn Gold, Terri Hawke, Deborah Hodiak-Knox, Sharon Josef, Jacqueline M. Kane, Kelly Karius, Dr. Sonia Luckey, Birgit Lueders, Renee Moritz, Donna O'Toole, Anna Pereira, Jim Phillips, Mark Porteous, Rev. Joy Resor, Kye Sun Rose, Dawn Simpson, Denise M. Simpson, Chris Stoner, and Janette Stuart.

For example, there are chapters on healing from the death of a pet, making a giant leap toward one's dream, finding healing and joy in nature and loving the right way.

Ten percent of first-quarter book royalties will be donated to Ben Speaks, an organization founded by Judy Giovangelo who lost her 18-year-old son to suicide.

Praise for Inspired Living

"This book is a shining gem with inspiring contributions that will guide you to a deeper, richer experience of life. Previously unknown places and spaces within my own heart feel touched and awakened through the stories, tools, and sharings of these wise ones. … This book is a dose of medicine that gives faith and hope for the future — knowing that souls like these writers are doing what they came here to do." — Rev. Elvia Roe, founder of AngelsTeach.com

"The ripple effect of inspiration is about to ignite your superpowers! With deep-dive chapters from thriving in your divine purpose and conquering the fear of living on purpose to healing your inner saboteur and trusting in truth, this book delivers a true journey of strategy, wisdom, and no-holds-barred, kick-ass transformation!" — Margaret Lynch Raniere, author of Unblocked and Tapping Into Wealth

About Carolyn McGee

Carolyn McGee hosts the weekly Sacred Haven Living podcast which invites listeners to live in a world filled with magic, mystery and harmony that supports their inner wisdom to make empowered decisions. Her mission is to help women to break lifelong relationship patterns with themselves and others, as well as with health, money, and spirit.

Please visit the Inspired Living Superpowers Community on Facebook to meet the authors.

About Brave Healer Productions

Brave Healer Productions specializes in book publishing and business strategy for healers. They have published over 30 Amazon best-selling books, among them the series The Ultimate Guide to Self-Healing, The Wellness Universe Guide to Complete Self-Care, and The Ancestors Within. They also run Brave Badass Healers, a Community for World Changers group on Facebook that offers free monthly business development and networking sessions.

