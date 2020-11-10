Brave Healer Productions Releases New Self-Care Book for The Wellness Universe

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Healer Productions, a four-year-old book publishing company, has released its first book for an outside organization, The Wellness Universe Guide to Complete Self-Care: 25 Tools for Stress Relief.

Along with the introduction by lead author Anna Pereira, founder of The Wellness Universe, the book features chapters on stress reduction written by two dozen health professionals: Ingrid Auer, Jill Alman-Bernstein, Dr. Donna Blevins, Ilene Dillon, Dr. Laura Ellick, Dr. Dolores Fazzino, Linda Gillan, Melissa Jirovec, Elizabeth Kipp, Rosemary Levesque, Debbra Lupien, Jenine "J9" Mayring, Carolyn McGee, Dr. David McLeod, Rev. Jennifer Moore, Jim Phillips, Carole Park, Dr. Kim Marie Pauline, Laura Sharon, Nancy Stevens, Janette Stuart, Jennifer Wren Tolo, Dr. Toni Warner-McIntyre, Jennifer Whitacre, and Suzy Woo.

In the book's introduction, Pereira writes, "This guide is chock full of tools and amazing coaches, doctors, and therapists, to help you through a stressful moment as well as practices to incorporate into your life to manage stress and be proactive about your mental health. This guide is especially near and dear to my heart as I suffer with occasional anxiety. My mindfulness practice along with putting these kinds of tools into action have helped me. This makes me a better person, wife, and leader. I hope you find at least one golden nugget in this guide that changes your life."

Some of the topics in the book are Tapping for Turbulent Times, Finding Calm in Daily Routine, The Magical Elixir to Reduce Stress, Worry and Anxiety, A 3-Minute Practice for Creating Calm in Any Situation, How to Transcend Resentment and Live in Peace, and Taking Your Health to the Next Level.

"Anna Pereira has always been a natural healer. Her good vibes and positive aura are contagious. She's dedicated her life to helping people find peace and balance. This guide will give you the tools to live with less stress and find more mental clarity, energy, and focus." — Alicia Vitarelli, journalist, 6ABC anchor, FYI Philly host

"This book is a tremendous resource for self-improvement, where doctors, coaches, and therapists share personal stories, practical strategies, and everyday tools to help facilitate your transformation to physical and emotional well-being." — Karina LeBlanc, two-time Olympian, 2012 London Games Bronze Medalist, five-time X FIFA World Cup participant, head of Women's Football at CONCACAF

About Brave Healer Productions

Brave Healer Productions is accepting applications for the fifth volume of The Ultimate Guide to Self-Healing series, as well as volumes two and three in The Wellness Universe series. Invited to apply are health-care professionals such as physical therapists, massage therapists, and mind and body experts, who would like to write a chapter. A full list of services offered by Brave Healing Productions can be found here.

About The Wellness Universe

Anna Pereira is the founder of The Wellness Universe, a diverse, global community of wellness leaders, healers, and coaches. Anna is a wellness event producer, WU SoulTreat organizer, author, inspirational leader and mentor with a following of over 800,000.

Contact: Anna Periera, [email protected]; or Laura Di Franco, (703) 915-3653; [email protected], www.BraveHealer.com

