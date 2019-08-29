Bravia Capital Invests in Lightning Technologies

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bravia Capital has become an investor in Lightning Technologies, a Michigan-based company revolutionizing shipping pallets, the two companies jointly announced today.

Financial details were not disclosed.

"Durability, weight and technology are three critical components in supply chain logistics that Lightning Technologies has focused on to make it an instant market innovator and leader," said Bharat Bhise, CEO and founder of Bravia Capital. "As a long-time investor in the global cargo and logistics space, I believe this new technology is a game changer for the Logistics Industry."

Lightning Technologies, formed in 2015 by Jeffrey Owen, CEO, has developed a virtually indestructible, lightweight, hygienic and fire-retardant pallet. Each highly engineered sustainable wood pallet is coated with a Polyurethane Polyuria hybrid coating, making it durable, sanitizable, anti-bacterial and antifungal with Microban® technology. Each pallet includes an embedded BLE to track and monitor location, temperature, humidity and impact with certified carbon credit capability.

"Lightning Technologies is very excited about the Bravia Capital investment," Owen said. "Bharat Bhise brings years of shipping and logistics experience – and this investment will assist us with the aggressive growth plans for our current and future business."

"This technology is not only a game-changer for those who are shipping on pallets," Bhise said. "Comparing the lifespan of a traditional wood pallet of six months to a Lightning lifespan of 10 years with the technology advancements provide an inducement to the producers to introduce this innovative solution."

Bravia Capital's investment portfolio includes a number of lease finance companies, aviation/airlines, finance companies and logistics interests.

Lightning Technologies, www.lightningtechnologies.com, is based in Oxford, Mich., with highly automated manufacturing facilities in Oxford and Lake Orion, Mich.

Bravia Capital is a privately held family office focused on making private equity investments in transportation and logistics businesses. Bravia Capital was established in 2000 by Bharat Bhise and has offices in New York, Seoul, Hong Kong and Mumbai.

SOURCE Bravia Capital