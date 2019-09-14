Bravo Eugenia Garners Coveted World Yacht Trophy Award for Yacht of the Year

ALBLASSERDAM, Netherlands, Sept. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceanco's 109m/357ft motoryacht Bravo Eugenia, has once again achieved an honor of distinction. In March she received the First Ever "La Belle Classe Explorer Award" for Technology and Innovation presented by the Yacht Club of Monaco. We are now delighted that she has also won the World Yacht Trophy Award for "Yacht of the Year" in the category of yachts over 82m in length. The award ceremony took place at a gala event in Cannes at the InterContinental Carlton Hotel.