Braxia Scientific Announces Participation at PSYCH Investor Summit on July 7, 2021

TORONTO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Braxia Scientific Corp. ("Braxia", or the "Company"), (CSE: BRAX) (OTC: BRAXF) (FWB: 496), a medical research company with clinics providing innovative ketamine treatments for persons with depression and related disorders, is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming PSYCH Investor Summit: Research & Development. The conference will be held virtually on July 7, 2021.

Braxia CEO Dr. Roger McIntyre will deliver a presentation discussing the recently announced funding by the Canadian Institutes Of Health Research (CIHR), of the Government of Canada, to support the first of its kind Ketamine clinical trial for Bipolar Depression.

Additionally, Dr. McIntyre will discuss Braxia's initiatives related to developing innovative therapeutics and delivery systems, while also administering patient care in its growing network of clinics. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A.

Dr. McIntyre will also take part in a panel discussion, along with Canadian Securities Exchange CEO Richard Carleton, on "The Next 5-10 Years of Research & Development."

For additional information on the conference please visit: https://psych.global/agenda/

About Braxia Scientific Corp.

Braxia Scientific, is a research driven clinical platform developing and providing innovative ketamine treatments for persons with depression and related disorders. The medical solutions company aims to reduce the illness burden of brain-based mental disorders such as major depressive disorder among others. Braxia Scientific is primarily focused on (i) owning and operating multidisciplinary clinics providing treatment for mental health disorders and (ii) research activities related to discovering and commercializing novel drugs and delivery methods. The Company develops ketamine and psilocybin derivatives and other psychedelic products from its IP development platform. Braxia Scientific, through its wholly owned subsidiary, the Canadian Rapid Treatment Center of Excellence Inc., currently operates multidisciplinary community-based clinics offering rapid-onset treatments for depression located in Mississauga, Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dr. Roger S. McIntyre"

Dr. Roger S. McIntyre



Chairman & CEO

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations, or beliefs of future performance are "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements include statements about the intended promise of ketamine-based treatments for depression and the potential for ketamine to treat other emerging psychiatric disorders, such as Bipolar Depression. Such forward- looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events, or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the failure of ketamine, psilocybin and other psychedelics to provide the expected health benefits and unanticipated side effects, dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including acquiring and renewing federal, provincial, municipal, local or other licenses and engaging in activities that could be later determined to be illegal under domestic or international laws. Psilocybin is currently a Schedule III controlled substance under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, S.C. 1996, c. 19 (the "CDSA") and it is a criminal offence to possess such substance under the CDSA without a prescription or a legal exemption. Health Canada has not approved psilocybin as a drug for any indication. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, including the Amended and Restated Listing Statement dated April 15, 2021, which are available at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Braxia Scientific Corp.

Related Links

www.braxiascientific.com

