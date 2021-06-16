Braxia Scientific to Present at the Psychedelics in Psychiatry and Beyond Virtual Conference Hosted by H.C. Wainwright & Co. on June 17, 2021

TORONTO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Braxia Scientific Corp. ("Braxia", or the "Company"), (CSE: BRAX) (OTC: BRAXF) (FWB: 496), a medical research company with clinics providing innovative ketamine treatments for persons with depression and related disorders, is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming Psychedelics in Psychiatry and Beyond Virtual Conference, hosted by H.C. Wainwright & Co. on June 17, 2021.

Braxia's CEO, Dr. Roger McIntyre will present and participate in a panel discussion, "Patient Experience And Commercial Considerations When Launching Psychoactive Agents In Psychiatry."

Dr. McIntyre will also be available to host virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors registered with H.C. Wainwright and Co.

For additional information on the conference please visit: https://hcwevents.com/psychedelics/

About Braxia Scientific Corp.

Braxia Scientific is a research driven clinical platform developing and providing innovative ketamine treatments for persons with depression and related disorders. The medical solutions company aims to reduce the illness burden of brain-based mental disorders such as major depressive disorder among others. Braxia Scientific is primarily focused on (i) owning and operating multidisciplinary clinics providing treatment for mental health disorders and (ii) research activities related to discovering and commercializing novel drugs and delivery methods. The Company develops ketamine and psilocybin derivatives and other psychedelic products from its IP development platform. Braxia Scientific, through its wholly owned subsidiary, the Canadian Rapid Treatment Center of Excellence Inc., currently operates multidisciplinary community-based clinics offering rapid-onset treatments for depression located in Mississauga, Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Dr. Roger S. McIntyre

Chairman & CEO

Website: www.braxiascientific.com

