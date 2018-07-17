Braze Announces Fourth Annual Long-Term Relationship "LTR" Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Braze (formerly Appboy), leading global customer engagement platform, is announcing its fourth annual LTR (Long Term Relationships) Conference , an event focused on exploring customer engagement in a digital age. This year's theme, "The Human Factor" will offer tangible methods of discovering and sustaining humanity in the brand-customer relationship.

LTR will take place on October 4 at Milk Studios in NYC. Programming with include multiple perspectives and insights, breakout workshops, and networking with marketing, growth, and engagement leaders in the industry. Leader, practitioner, or learner—there are sessions for everyone.

"Customers expect personalized and valuable experiences from the brands they engage with," said Bill Magnuson, Cofounder and CEO at Braze. "At this year's LTR, we'll be helping marketing and technology experts gain a better understanding of the importance of human connections in a digital age and how to navigate the brand customer relationship in a connected cross-platform, cross-device world."

Keynote speakers include:

Dara Johnson Treseder , GE Ventures

, GE Ventures Dipanjan Chatterjee , Forrester Consulting

, Forrester Consulting Emily Diamond , Quartz

, Quartz Gerret Braren , XING

, XING Matt Leonard , Glamsquad

, Glamsquad Nathalie Nahai , Web Psychologist & Best-Selling Author

, Web Psychologist & Best-Selling Author Kaitlin Sennatt , American Well

, American Well Keanna Noons, MindBody

Lea Thau , "Strangers" Podcast

, "Strangers" Podcast Ori Shaashua, Neura

Shelley Zalis , The Female Quotient

, The Female Quotient Steven Moy , R/GA

, R/GA Tim Campbell , Freeform Digital

, Freeform Digital Thomas McBee , Journalist & Author

For more details and to RSVP visit: www.braze.com/LTR .

About Braze (formerly Appboy)

Braze (formerly Appboy) is a customer engagement platform that delivers messaging experiences across push, email, apps, and more. Braze is built specifically for today's mobile-first world and tomorrow's ambient computing future. Braze is set apart as the platform that allows for real-time and continuous data streaming, replacing decades-old databases that aren't built for today's on-demand, always-connected customer. With data, technology, and teams working together in unison, the Braze platform makes marketing more authentic, brands more human, and customers more satisfied with every experience. Braze is a venture-backed company with hundreds of employees. Offices are located in New York City, San Francisco, London, and Singapore. Most recently, we've been named a Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Mobile Engagement Automation, Q3 2017 evaluation. We've been recognized by Forbes Cloud 100 at #85, ranked #225 on Inc.'s 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies, named a "Top 10 Upstart" by Business Insider, in addition to being #21 in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List. Learn more at Braze.com .

