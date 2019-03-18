Braze Expands Leadership Adding Industry Expertise to Team

NEW YORK, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Braze , the leading global customer engagement platform that delivers personalized messaging experiences across push, email, apps, and more, today announced the hiring of Warrick Godfrey as VP of Industry Solutions. Warrick Godfrey will lead the charge for the company's industry-focused approach, using the Braze platform to deepen customer engagement and ROI at a time of rapid change in consumer behavior, marketing channels, and the competitive landscape.

Prior to joining Braze, Godfrey was a senior leader in the Middle East's leading marketplace, Souq.com which was acquired by Amazon in 2017. There he led regional marketing for the Middle East and North Africa region. He brings over 15 years experience to the company, grounded in digital marketing, mobile, and eCommerce technology from Amazon, Namshi, and Facebook.

"As we transition into the next chapter for Braze, we're further capitalizing on the successes and developments we've made in industries such as retail, eCommerce, entertainment, and travel to deliver innovative capabilities that enable brands to stay ahead of rapidly evolving customer expectations," said Dan Head, Chief Revenue Officer at Braze. "Warrick is the right choice to champion our foray into providing industry-specific solutions at scale. His hands-on experience growing Souq & Amazon MENA's standard-setting business will be invaluable as we look to further develop the specific capabilities demanded by each distinct market sector."

Braze is dedicating concentrated effort to providing solutions that cater to various industry-specific needs as they relate to the complete digital customer journey. With the Braze platform, retailers and eCommerce businesses can maximize returns from peak seasons and events like Black Friday as a result of delivering tailored communications to an individual at the scale enabled by the Braze architecture. Braze currently works with retail brands such as eBates, Gap, Jet.com, Namshi, Overstock, and Souq. Learn more here for information on Braze platform solutions for retailers.

About Braze (formerly Appboy)

Braze (formerly Appboy) is a customer engagement platform that delivers messaging experiences across push, email, apps, and more. Braze is built specifically for today's mobile-first world and tomorrow's ambient computing future. Braze is set apart as the platform that allows for real-time and continuous data streaming, replacing decades-old databases that aren't built for today's on-demand, always-connected customer. With data, technology, and teams working together in unison, the Braze platform makes marketing more authentic, brands more human, and customers more satisfied with every experience. Braze is a venture-backed company with hundreds of employees. Offices are located in New York City, San Francisco, London, and Singapore. We've been named a Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Mobile Engagement Automation, Q3 2017 evaluation, recognized by Forbes Cloud 100 at #85, ranked #225 on Inc.'s 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies, and listed as #21 in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List. Learn more at Braze.com.

