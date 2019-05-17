Braze Named in 2019 Now Tech: Cross-Channel Campaign Management Report by Independent Research Firm

NEW YORK, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Braze, the leading global customer engagement platform, today announced that Forrester named the company in the "Now Tech: Cross-Channel Campaign Management Report." The report is an overview of 42 vendors across 15 different functional capabilities, putting them into three segments. In 2017, Forrester also named Braze a Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Mobile Engagement Automation .

According to the report, Forrester defines cross-channel campaign management (CCCM) as "enterprise marketing technology that supports customer data management, analytics, segmentation, and workflow tools for designing, executing and measuring campaigns for digital and offline channels." Marketers can use CCCM offerings to better understand their customers, execute their brand strategy across channels and orchestrate digital and offline customer experiences.

"Customers expect seamless experiences, putting pressure on brands to create and execute cohesive marketing campaigns across all channels," said Myles Kleeger, president and chief customer officer at Braze. "We will continue to work hand-in-hand with our customers to build industry-leading technology that meets and exceeds the needs of their customers across digital and offline channels."

The Braze platform enables real-time and continuous data streaming, replacing decades-old databases that aren't built for today's on-demand, always-connected customer. With data, technology, and teams working together in unison, the Braze platform makes marketing more authentic, brands more human, and customers more satisfied with every experience. Braze successfully executes cross-channel campaigns for customers, including Disney, Urban Outfitters , and Venmo.

For more information about what Braze is doing in CCCM , please read about Braze Content Cards , Braze Intelligence Suite , and Braze Live Customer Profiles .

Braze delivers customer experiences across email, mobile, and web. Customers, including Citi Global Cards, Disney, Urban Outfitters, and Venmo, use the Braze platform to facilitate real-time experiences between brands and customers in a more authentic and human way. The company was named Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms in 2018. Braze is headquartered in New York with offices in London, San Francisco and Singapore. Learn more at https://www.braze.com .

