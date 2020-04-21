Braze's Latest Release Helps Brands Drive Retention through Relevant and Thoughtful Experiences

NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Braze , the comprehensive customer engagement platform, today announced new product updates and partnerships designed to drive retention in the pay-as-you-go era. With real-time insights, seamless cross-channel orchestration, and personalized visuals, brands can deliver relevant messages that resonate with customers, faster and better than ever before.

"In today's global climate, brands need to be even more careful than ever with how they engage with customers," said Kevin Wang, Senior Vice President of Product at Braze. "With a focus on retention, these latest updates to Braze enable brands to more easily and quickly unlock the insights necessary to create relevant and thoughtful experiences as customer expectations continue to evolve."

"Since our partnership announcement last year, our relationship with Braze has grown tremendously," said Bill Stratton, VP of Media Industry Strategy at Snowflake Inc. "We are pleased to support Braze's expansion of Snowflake Secure Data Sharing for joint customers worldwide. With Braze and Snowflake, customers can drastically reduce time to insights and leverage those insights to inform and improve their overall digital engagement strategies."

Deeper Data Insights through Braze's Expanded Partnership with Snowflake and New Retention Reports

Through this expanded partnership, brands using Braze and Snowflake across additional geographies can better understand the behaviors that drive customer engagement and campaign effectiveness. Augmenting Braze with integrated cloud data platform Snowflake enables brands to have in-the-moment access to granular user and engagement data faster and easier than ever before. Additional joint customers of the two companies can now extend Braze data into Snowflake without hassle or maintenance, ultimately creating a more unified view of the customer.

With Retention Reports , marketers can also now understand user behavior over time for each and every campaign natively within the Braze dashboard. This feature allows marketers to visualize campaigns' impact on retention with two simple steps—no data team needed.

"These reports have allowed us to better visualize and easily understand how each of our campaigns impacts retention, directly from the dashboard," said Lizzie Landis, Growth Marketing Manager at Ibotta . "We're excited to continue measuring campaign effectiveness with these reports and look forward to leveraging more Braze reporting capabilities in the future."

Seamless Cross-Channel Orchestration with Updates to Canvas and Content Cards

Braze is offering customers more opportunities than ever to extend reach beyond traditional targeting means. Using the Audience Sync to Facebook beta feature, brands can use their first-party data to inform advertising strategies in real-time. Using this automated Canvas step, marketers can now elect to sync their own users' data from Braze directly to Facebook via Custom Audiences.

Marketers can also extend outreach to customers not yet subscribed to email or opted into push notifications by weaving Content Cards , persistent content delivered within an app or web experience, into their customer journeys. What's more, marketers have the ability to prove the impact of specific Content Cards using A/B testing against a control group. This fosters experimentation by enabling marketers to measure the effectiveness of each Content Card campaign against a set of users who don't receive a message.

New MMS Support and Partnership with Movable Ink to Enhance Personalized Visuals

To boost engagement and enable brands to send dynamic mobile messages, Braze now offers multimedia messaging service (MMS) support, helping brands communicate with attention-grabbing messages enriched with pictures, GIFs, and more.

In addition, Braze's partnership with leading visual experience platform Movable Ink makes it possible to dynamically incorporate vivid and creative content in real-time across additional channels like email, push, or in-app messages.

For more information, please read our spring 2020 product announcement .

About Braze:

Braze is a comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers relevant and memorable experiences between consumers and the brands they love. Context underpins every Braze interaction, helping brands foster human connection with consumers through interactive conversations across channels that deliver value quickly and continuously. The company was named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms and was recognized as one of Inc Magazine's 2019 Best Workplaces. Braze is headquartered in New York with offices in Chicago, London, San Francisco, and Singapore. Learn more at braze.com .

Media Contact:

Hannah Blackington, Communications Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Braze

Related Links

http://www.braze.com

