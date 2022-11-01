Brazil Connected Trucks Telematics Market Report 2022: After the Rise of Cargo Thefts and Diesel Cost, Risk and Fuel Management Solutions will Lead to Transformational Growth of Brazilian Telematics

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brazilian Connected Trucks Telematics Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research service performs a comprehensive analysis of the Brazilian connected trucks telematics market, which includes market growth opportunities and considers industry KPIs and the micro and macroeconomic growth trends.

This research will provide meaningful insights for telematics providers (OEMs, TSPs, and start-ups) wishing to explore this growing and competitive market.

The Brazilian connected trucks telematics market is showing good indicators for growth. Although most of the connected trucks only have the basic solutions installed (for example, track & trace) due to the exigency of carriers and insurance companies, the demand for more advanced solutions, such as video cameras, is increasing and turning the market more technological.

Other solutions related to risk management are being requested, especially by large fleets. As a result, more TSPs are providing safety & security and driver management solutions to fleet managers. In addition to rising tech solutions, another driver for this market is the several partnerships being established among OEMs, TSPs, and start-ups.

In 2021, telematics units were estimated at 1.12 million units, bringing the penetration rate to approximately 40.6%. At the end of 2021, an estimated 2.76 million trucks were serving different transportation needs and catering to industries, such as agriculture, food & beverage, healthcare, retail & delivery services, and oil & gas.

The market is moderately fragmented, with 54.7% concentrated in 5 TSPs. This study covers key telematics service providers Sascar, Positron, Omnilink, and Autotrac. Notable OEMs include Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Scania, Volkswagen, and Iveco.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Connected Trucks Telematics

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Key Findings

Roadmap of Brazilian Connected Trucks Telematics

Key Growth Metrics

PESTLE Analysis

Connected Trucks Telematics Outlook

3. Key Regulations

Key Regulations in Brazil

4. Research Scope

Scope of Analysis

Key Questions this Study will Answer

5. Segmentation and Overview

Vehicle Segmentation

Fleet Size and Distance-driven Segmentation

Business Model Types

Solution Types

Overview of Key Telematics Services

6. Market Outlook

Key Market Trends

Installed Base Forecast

Key TSPs Operating in Brazil

Key OEMs Operating in Brazil

Ecosystem Partners and Local Partnerships

7. Pricing and Competitive Scenario

Telematics Product Type Range

Telematics Product Package Range

Competitive Force Analysis

8. Market Measurements and Market Share Analysis

Brazil Telematics Market, Installed Base by Contributions

Installed Base Forecast

Market Share Analysis

9. Market Opportunity Analysis

Opportunity by Hardware Type

Opportunity by Package Type

Opportunity by Services: Top 3 Services

Opportunity by Vehicle Type

Opportunity by Fleet Type

Opportunity by Industry Type

Opportunity by Solution Type

Key Opportunity Regions

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Fuel Consumption and Fuel Management

Growth Opportunity 2: Last-Mile Delivery

Growth Opportunity 3: Open Telematics Systems

11. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Iveco

Autotrac

Mercedes-Benz

Omnilink

Positron

Sascar

Scania

Volkswagen

Volvo

