Brazil Data Center Market Size to Reach Revenues of Around $3 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazil data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019−2025. This market research report includes data-driven and deep market insights on the impact of COVID-19 across geographies, segments, and vendor landscape. Leverage Arizton's market analysis to take real-time strategic business decisions and enhance your product portfolios.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Over 90% investments from colocation providers dominate the market growth. M&A activities have laid the founding for significant growth in the market. Equinix, UOL Diveo, and Ascenty are the major data center investors and contributors in the colocation market in Brazil with a market share of over 50%. In 2019 Sao Paulo was a key investment data center destination in Brazil . It was followed by Rio de Janeiro , Ceará, and Santa Catarina . Fortaleza, Brazil has a strong potential for data center growth with increasingly investment on submarine cable connectivity. Over $2 billion revenue opportunity for data center power infrastructure providers in the Brazil market during 2020-2025.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2019−2025

Market Size & Forecast by Colocation Revenue | 2019−2025

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Retail & Wholesale Data Center Colocation Pricing in Brazil

List of Data Center Investments in Brazil

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

Key Market Participants – List of 9 IT infrastructure providers, 5 construction service providers, 7 support infrastructure providers, and 6 data center investors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/brazil-data-center-market-investment-analysis-report-2025

Brazil Data Center Market – Segmentation

Cloud and financial service providers are the major end-user of servers in Brazil . Increasing investments in data centers and the eventual launch of Brazil's version of GDPR are likely to increase the revenue of the cloud server market.

. Increasing investments in data centers and the eventual launch of version of GDPR are likely to increase the revenue of the cloud server market. VRLA UPS systems are dominating the market with an adoption rate of more than 90%. However, it is estimated that lithium-ion UPS systems will replace VRLA UPS systems, expecting to gain 30% of its market share by 2025. Equinix adopts flexible design of UPS redundancy of N+1. The modular/rack-level UPS procurement is to increase with the rise in the deployment of modular data centers.

Most rack units in existing data centers in Brazil are 42U and 47U configuration. Angola Cables and Equinix have equipped their facilities with standard 42U racks. OCP-Ready colocation facilities enable hyperscale data centers to operate with 42U and 48U rack architectures.

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer, Switches & Switchgears

Rack PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Market Segmentation by Geography

Sao Paulo

Other Countries

Brazil Data Center Market – Dynamics

Brazil is witnessing an increases investment in the cloud infrastructure. For instance, IBM intends to expand its cloud presence in the country by building a multizone region in 2020. Similarly, Amazon Web Services is likely to invest $240 million to expand its cloud infrastructure in the country. The implementation of LGPD is likely to expand the physical presence of Google and Microsoft in the country, which will be a major boost for the market growth. The spend on public cloud infrastructure is likely to grow during the forecast period. Brazil is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 35% in public cloud spending 2019–2025. The IT sector is going to be one of the major drivers contributing to the market growth. In November 2019, Huawei, a Chinese telecom giant, launched its AI-enabled cloud storage service in Brazil, which is a part of its expansion strategy in Southern American countries.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Colocation Investments Continue to Grow

Government Supports growing Digital Economy

IoT Demand to Increase Edge Data Center Deployment

Investments to Enhance Network Connectivity

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista



Cisco



Dell Technologies



Hewlett Packard Enterprise



Huawei



IBM



Lenovo



NetApp



Pure Storage

Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Flour Construction



Constructora Sudamericana S.A.



AECOM



Aceco TI



ZFB GROUP

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB



Eaton



Rittal



Schneider Electric



Stulz



Vertiv



Kinolt

Data Center Investors

Equinix



Angola Cables



Ascenty



Unifique



ODATA



UOL DIVEO (Scala Data Centers)

