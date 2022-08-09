Brazil Elevator and Escalator Market Report 2022-2028 - Increased New Installations Fuelled by Smart City Projects & Investments Across Public Infrastructure

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brazil Elevator and Escalator - Market Size and Growth Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Brazil's Elevator and Escalator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during 2022-2028

Rapid urbanization, with about 85% of the population residing in urban areas and various socio-economic development projects in the pipeline, entails the creation of more opportunities for the elevator and escalator market. The incremental growth for the installed base of the Brazil elevator market will be recorded at 186,518 units during 2021-2028.

INVESTMENT PARTNERSHIP PROGRAM & PRO RAIL PROGRAM TO PROPEL INVESTMENTS ACROSS BRAZILIAN INFRASTRUCTURE

Loan approval of USD 97 million for the Sao Paulo Aricanduva BRT Corridor project to finance the construction of a high-quality Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Bus system on the 14-kilometer corridor, including BRT stations, bicycle paths, and innovative signaling systems with public transport priority was granted by World bank.

From 2012 to 2015, the AFD (French Development Agency) supported Rio de Janeiro's urban mobility policies, and it is now collaborating with the Ile-de-France Transport Authority (STIF), involving governance and urban integration for public transportation projects, extending the city's public transportation provider, and consolidating the integrated single ticket fare system.

The Sao Paulo Metro Line 6 is the largest public-private infrastructure project under construction in Latin America with an investment of BRL 15 billion; it will include 15 metro stations running along with a total of 15 kilometers. The main focus is to improve the travel time of commuters, relieve traffic jams on particularly congested roads, and, in general, decarbonize the transport sector in Sao Paulo.

The 172 km-long southern section between Sao Simao and Estrela Doeste of the North-South railway line will reduce the travel time and costs and allow better services to transport agricultural products from Central-west Brazil to the Port of Santos. According to the National Agency of Land Transportation (ANTT), the line has the potential to attract 22.73 million tons by 2055

Major international groups are planning to open their branch in Brazil; Kempinski hotels are renovating the old hotel Laje de Pedra in Canela, located in the Rio Grande do Sul, and is expected to launch its first hotel in Latin America in 2024. Radisson hotel construction has already begun at the coral resort.

GREEN BUILDING PENETRATION FOCUSES ON THE RESIDENTIAL SECTOR TO BOOST THE INSTALLATION OF ENERGY-EFFICIENT ELEVATORS IN BRAZIL

The International Finance Cooperation (IFC) partnered with Brazilian Chamber For the construction Industry (CBIC) to decarbonize the already established buildings in Brazil using EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) certification. The partnership was announced in June 2021. To obtain EDGE Certification, a building construction project should save 20% of energy compared to a conventional building.

As a part of green economic recovery and create green economic opportunities mitigating changes caused due to urbanization on society and environment. Brazil is a potential market for green buildings with an estimated USD 24.7 trillion by 2030.

The Government of Sao Paulo state, concerning Public, private partnership (PPP), has initiated the Julio Prestes social housing project, which aims to provide 1,200 apartments for lower-income families as part of green housing for all vision. This project is EDGE certified; living in resource and energy-efficient buildings will likely reduce energy and water bills. People generally spend 20% of their income on utilities; based on the building unit, the residents at Julio Prestes can save up to 26% on utility bills.

'Green and Yellow House' is a program initiated to build 12 million housing units, out of which 384,000 units were given to a socially vulnerable population of around 1.5 million.

INCREASED NEW INSTALLATIONS FUELLED BY SMART CITY PROJECTS & INVESTMENTS ACROSS PUBLIC INFRASTRUCTURE

The smart cities trend has been considerably growing over the years. The Connected Smart Cities platform accelerates the development of intelligent cities in Brazil. Belo Horizonte, Sao Paulo, Curitiba, Vitoria, and Rio de Janeiro are considered the top 5 smart cities by the Connected, intelligent city platform, considering various factors.

About 15% of the Brazilian population lives in rural areas. To provide the rural population access to all sections of society, the National Regional Development Policy (NRDP) and the National Urban Development Policy (NUDP) have taken a combined initiative named the Brazilian Charter Community for Smart Cities.

In 2021, escalators used in the commercial sector accounted for the largest share of around 38.7% in the Brazil escalator market, due to the surge in smart city projects and other infrastructure development projects in the pipeline.

The urban shift project in Brazil was accomplished by the Ministry of Science and Technology and Innovation (MCII) which UNEP implemented. Urban Shift's goal is to assist Brazilian metropolitan areas lessening GHG emissions, preserving biodiversity, and enhancing all residents' quality of existence. The capital cost for this project will be USD 12.6 million.

THE MAINTENANCE MARKET IS PUSHED BY BRAZIL EQUIPMENT STANDARD REQUIREMENTS

Brazilian Association of elevator companies (ABEEL) introduced a digital seal to distinguish companies based on meeting current standards, quality of products, commitment, and services to customers to ensure the elevator's safety and proper functioning. Companies now focus on providing quality services driving the maintenance market.

Elevators and escalators account for 94.3% and 5.7% of the modernization market.

According to ABEEL (Brazilian association of elevator companies), modernization of elevators leads to secondary consequences (reduced maintenance costs of elevators), stabilizing the economy for condominiums. Old elevators that require extra attention and additional charges lead to an increase in buildings' costs.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS IN THE REPORT

Elevator Expo is an important event for the vertical transport industry in Latin America; the 8th Edition of the Expo Elevador 2023 will be held in Brazil, targeting professionals, engineers, and architects in the sector (focusing on service providers companies) and students. This interactive platform brings together companies across the globe and might invest and expand in the nation.

With over 1,400 green building certification projects, Brazil will be South America's leading green building market by 2018. Until May 2022, there are 816 LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified activities with a LEED-certified area of 175.3million square feet.

In 2017, the Government launched the National Tourism Plan 2018-2022 to increase annual international visitor arrivals from 6.6 million to 12 million, provide 2 million jobs, and encourage 40 million residents to travel domestically. The critical objective of tourism development is to create quality Brazilian tourism products. Furthermore, considering the country's regional culture and natural differences, strategies have been established to stimulate and facilitate the consumption of Brazilian tourism products in domestic and international markets.

With support from the strategic partnership of the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation, with the Ministry of Communications and ANDUS Project in aid to the National Sustainable Urban Development Agenda in Brazil. The ANDUS Project is the cooperative result of Brazil-Germany and is implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft fur International Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Otis, Schindler, and TKE are Brazil's top 3 manufacturers of elevators and escalators.

top 3 manufacturers of elevators and escalators. Atlas Schindler, in September 2019 , expanded its factory with an increase of 7,200 m2 built area; this expansion of its manufacturing unit remains the largest firm in the nation. Atlas Schindler also supplies 25% of its production to Chile , Columbia, and Mexico .

Key Vendors

OTIS

Schindler

TK Elevator

Hitachi

Hyundai Elevator

Fujitec

Other Prominent Vendors

Wittur

GMV Elevator

Vega Lifts

Schmersal

Draka Elevator

Giovenzana

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ic4d1f

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets