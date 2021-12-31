Brazil Environmental Testing (Soil; Water; Air; Wastewater/Effluent) Market Report 2021

Dec 31, 2021, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brazil Environmental Testing Market, By Sample (Soil; Water; Air; Wastewater/Effluent), By Technology (Conventional; Rapid Method), By Contaminant, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Brazil environmental testing market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The Brazil environmental testing market is driven by the increasing concerns pertaining to the impacts of environmental degradation.
Furthermore, engagement of several government and non-government organizations to monitor changing environmental conditions and promoting sustainable development are anticipated to propel the market through 2026.
The Brazil environmental testing market is segmented based on sample, technology, contaminant, company and regional distribution. Based on sample, the market can be fragmented into soil, water, air and wastewater/effluent. The water sample segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast years.
This can be accredited to the fact that water pollution is a major cause for various waterborne diseases and other health problems. Water pollution increases the turbidity of the water bodies, which reduces the penetration of light in water thereby reducing photosynthesis by aquatic plants.
This in turn makes water testing an important area thereby driving the segment in the country. Based on contaminant, the market can be categorized into microbial contamination, organic compounds, heavy metals, residues and solids. The organic compounds segment is expected to hold a significant market share owing to the increasing health concerns caused due to organic contaminants.
Companies operating in the market are using strategies both organic and inorganic to advance their share in the market. Inorganic strategies used by companies include mergers & acquisition, collaboration, among others to strengthen their position in the market.
Major players operating in the Brazil environmental testing market include
- Eurofins Scientific
- SGS Do Brasil Ltda
- Bureau Veritas do Brasil
- Agilent Technologies Brasil Ltda
- Intertek Do Brasil Inspecoes Ltda
- ALS Limited
- Romer Labs do Brasil
- SCIEX Brazil
- TRI Ambiental do Brasil Ltda
- Mitra SK Do Brasil Inspecao e Analises Ltda
- Ramboll Group A/S
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021E
- Forecast Period: 2022F-2026F
Brazil Environmental Testing Market, By Sample:
- Soil
- Water
- Air
- Wastewater/Effluent
Brazil Environmental Testing Market, By Technology:
- Conventional
- Rapid Method
Brazil Environmental Testing Market, By Contaminant:
- Microbial Contamination
- Organic Compounds
- Heavy Metals
- Residues
- Solids
Brazil Environmental Testing Market, By Region:
- North
- North-East
- South
- Mid-West
- South-East
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9gh3nm
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article