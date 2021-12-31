Brazil Environmental Testing (Soil; Water; Air; Wastewater/Effluent) Market Report 2021

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brazil Environmental Testing Market, By Sample (Soil; Water; Air; Wastewater/Effluent), By Technology (Conventional; Rapid Method), By Contaminant, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Brazil environmental testing market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The Brazil environmental testing market is driven by the increasing concerns pertaining to the impacts of environmental degradation.

Furthermore, engagement of several government and non-government organizations to monitor changing environmental conditions and promoting sustainable development are anticipated to propel the market through 2026.

The Brazil environmental testing market is segmented based on sample, technology, contaminant, company and regional distribution. Based on sample, the market can be fragmented into soil, water, air and wastewater/effluent. The water sample segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast years.

This can be accredited to the fact that water pollution is a major cause for various waterborne diseases and other health problems. Water pollution increases the turbidity of the water bodies, which reduces the penetration of light in water thereby reducing photosynthesis by aquatic plants.

This in turn makes water testing an important area thereby driving the segment in the country. Based on contaminant, the market can be categorized into microbial contamination, organic compounds, heavy metals, residues and solids. The organic compounds segment is expected to hold a significant market share owing to the increasing health concerns caused due to organic contaminants.

Companies operating in the market are using strategies both organic and inorganic to advance their share in the market. Inorganic strategies used by companies include mergers & acquisition, collaboration, among others to strengthen their position in the market.

Major players operating in the Brazil environmental testing market include

Eurofins Scientific

SGS Do Brasil Ltda

Bureau Veritas do Brasil

Agilent Technologies Brasil Ltda

Intertek Do Brasil Inspecoes Ltda

ALS Limited

Romer Labs do Brasil

do Brasil SCIEX Brazil

TRI Ambiental do Brasil Ltda

Mitra SK Do Brasil Inspecao e Analises Ltda

Ramboll Group A/S

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021E

Forecast Period: 2022F-2026F

Brazil Environmental Testing Market, By Sample:

Soil

Water

Air

Wastewater/Effluent

Brazil Environmental Testing Market, By Technology:

Conventional

Rapid Method

Brazil Environmental Testing Market, By Contaminant:

Microbial Contamination

Organic Compounds

Heavy Metals

Residues

Solids

Brazil Environmental Testing Market, By Region:

North

North-East

South

Mid-West

South-East

