Brazil Mobile Retail Shopping Business and Investment Opportunities Report 2019: Market Size and Forecast, Retail Spend Analysis, and Consumer Attitude & Behaviour 2018-2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brazil Mobile Retail Shopping Business and Investment Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast, Retail Spend Analysis, and Consumer Attitude & Behaviour" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The retail shopping through mobile in Brazil is expected to record a CAGR of 19.6% to reach US$ 35,007.5 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment in retail industry increased at a CAGR of 20.1% during 2018-2025.

This report provides a comprehensive view on retail shopping through mobile payment/mobile wallet, covering market size and growth dynamics, retail spending, and consumer attitude and behaviour in Brazil. The report focuses on data-centric analysis to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Scope

1.3 Methodology

1.4 Disclaimer

2 Brazil Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness

2.1 Brazil Mobile Payment - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.2 Brazil Mobile Payment - Average Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.3 Brazil Mobile Payment - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.4 Mobile Payment Market Share by Application - Emerging Avenues and Future Growth Prospects

2.5 Brazil Mobile Wallet - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.6 Brazil Mobile Wallet - Average Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.7 Brazil Mobile Wallet - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.8 Brazil Mobile Wallet - Load Value Analysis by Payment Instrument, 2018

2.9 Analysis of Mobile Payment User Base

2.9.1 Brazil Number of Mobile Phone Users, 2016-2025

2.9.2 Brazil Number of Smartphone Users, 2016-2025

2.9.3 Brazil Number of Mobile Payment Users, 2016-2025

3 Brazil Mobile Wallet Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis

3.1 Mobile Wallet Market Share Analysis by Key Players

3.2 Mobile Wallet Market Share Analysis by Business Model

4 Brazil Analysis of Mobile Wallet Market Share by Technology Channel

5 Brazil Mobile Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

5.1 Market Share Analysis in Retail Shopping Segment by Payment Instrument

5.2 Mobile Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

5.3 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

5.4 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

5.5 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025

6 Brazil Mobile Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

6.1 Market Share Analysis in Retail In-Store Shopping Segment by Payment Instrument

6.2 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

6.3 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

6.4 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025

7 Brazil Mobile Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

7.1 Market Share Analysis in Retail Online Shopping Segment by Payment Instrument

7.2 Mobile Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

7.3 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

7.4 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

7.5 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025

8 Brazil Mobile Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

8.1 Market Share Analysis in Retail Online Domestic Shopping Segment by Payment Instrument

8.2 Mobile Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

8.3 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

8.4 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

8.5 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025

9 Brazil Mobile Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

9.1 Market Share Analysis in Retail Online International Shopping Segment by Payment Instrument

9.2 Mobile Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

9.3 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

9.4 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

9.5 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025

10 Brazil Mobile Payment Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

10.1 Mobile Payment Spend Analysis by Age Group in Value and Volume Terms

10.1.1 Trend Analysis by Age Group in Value Terms

10.1.2 Trend Analysis by Age Group in Volume Terms

10.2 Mobile Payment Transaction Value and Volume Analysis by Income Group in Value and Volume Terms

10.2.1 Trend Analysis by Income Group in Value Terms

10.2.2 Trend Analysis by Income Group in Volume Terms

10.3 Mobile Payment Transaction Value Analysis by Gender

10.4 Spend Analysis by Retail Categories, Value

Companies Mentioned



Zuum

Meu Dinheiro Claro

Oi Carteira

Multibank

PagSeguro

RecargaPay

