Brazil Total Telecommunications Services Markets, 2020-2021 & 2026 - Focus on Infrastructure, Technologies, Services, and Business Models

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brazil's Total Telecommunications Services Market, Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study explores growth opportunities that will be created by telecommunications service providers and identifies potential business models.

It evaluates telecommunications service providers' future focus on infrastructure, technologies, services, and business models, and includes a 2020 market share analysis.

The analysis for 2020 to 2026 includes measurements for the type of service breakdown; growth rates are also provided. Insights about segments (residential, SMB, and large business) are also discussed. This research service makes an analysis of the Brazilian total telecommunications services market and its segments: Residential, SMB and Large Businesses.

It also provides market sizing and forecasts by service, both in terms of lines in service (LIS), revenue and market share. In this research, the analyst presents an in-depth analysis of the following markets: fixed telephony; enterprise data communications; fixed broadband; pay-TV; and mobile services.

Market trends examined include regulations, macro-economic trends, technological developments, partnerships, acquisitions, and general trends in the country.

Strategies, a competitive landscape, growth analysis, and SWOT analysis are discussed for telecommunications providers (e.g., Telefonica VIVO, Claro Brasil, and Oi) pertaining to 2019. The base year for the study is 2020, with 2021-2026 as the forecast period. Ultra broadband has become popular in Brazil, with accelerated adoption due to Covid-19; competitors are launching neutral fiber networks in order to support the growth of ISPs building the last mile of fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) in the countryside of Brazil, which should increase the homes-passes in multiple millions and continue driving the growth in fixed broadband.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Brazil's Total Telecommunication Services Industry

Total Telecommunication Services Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Market Definition and Methodology

Key Growth Metrics

Research Scope and Methodology

Market Definitions

Market Segmentation

3. Growth Environment

Top 4 Growth Opportunities in Brazil's Total Telecommunication Services Market

Total Telecommunication Services Market Critical Success Factors for Growth

Growth Drivers in Brazil's Total Telecommunication Services Market

Total Telecommunication Services Market Growth Restraints in Brazil's Total Telecommunication Services Market

Total Telecommunication Services Market Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share - Total Telecommunications Services Market

Competitive Environment

Top Competitors

4. Market Analysis - Services

Percent Revenue Forecast by Service Type - Total Telecommunications Services Market

Market Share - Fixed Telephony Services Market

Market Share - Data Communications Services Market

Market Share - Fixed Broadband Services Market

Market Share - Pay TV Services Market

Market Share - Mobile Services Market

5. Market Analysis - Segments

Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment - Total Telecommunications Services Market

Revenue Forecast - Residential Segment

Percent Revenue Forecast by Service Type - Residential Segment

Market Share - Residential Segment

Revenue Forecast - SMB Segment

Percent Revenue Forecast by Service Type - SMB Segment

Market Share - SMB Segment

Revenue Forecast - Large Business Segment

Percent Revenue Forecast by Service Type - Large Business Segment

Market Share - Large Business Segment

6. Growth Opportunities Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Customer-centric Digital Transformation to Capture Emerging Trends Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 2: 5G Use Case Deployments for New Business Models

Growth Opportunity 3: Telcos to Offer Services Beyond Connectivity for Vertical Markets

Growth Opportunity 4: Neutral Networks for ISP Expansion

Appendix - Growth Pipeline Engine

List of Companies Included in 'Others' in Brazil's Total Telecommunication Services Market

Companies Mentioned





Claro Brasil

Oi

Telefonica VIVO

