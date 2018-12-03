Brazilian Artist Nina Pandolfo creates openwork during Miami Art Week

MIAMI, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Held as one of the leading Brazilian visual artists Nina Pandolfo overflows delicacy in her works. In December, she takes her colors to Miami for an exhibition and creation of an exclusive mural on trendy Lincoln Road.

The design of the outdoor work takes place in parallel with Art Basel Miami Beach at the Convention Center, one of the most important art fairs in the world, which has its next edition coming next week. The event extrapolates gallery spaces and stirs up the already bustling city, with cocktails, parties, and exclusive presentations. The BRG Lounge, for example, hosts guests for a private event, which also celebrates Nina Pandolfo's new exhibition in Miami entitled "Everything was in me" and presents guests with the opportunity to enjoy some of her works.

When invited by BRG International, a boutique brokerage specialized in high-end condominiums in Florida, to exhibit and create during Miami Art Week, the artist was in the process of creating an exhibition to London. In the short space of time, Nina then carefully selected five works from her personal collection, each telling a story.

Exclusive Lounge

The BRG International Lounge hosts meetings and cocktails. "Art is part of what Miami's upscale market delivers to its customers. Galleries and works with acclaimed names are present in many condos with units that are worth several million dollars. More than the beautiful landscapes, Miami's demanding client is also attracted by the best of this universe," explains Matias Alem, CEO of the company.

Temporary installation will be held at the BRG International:

605 Lincoln Road , Suite 302, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Wednesday 5th of December 2018

7:00 PM - 11:00 PM

About BRG

Beyond Realty Group has been established as a multidisciplinary investment and development company that specialize in luxury real estate, custom home design & construction, and development of diverse communities around the world. Founded in 2010 the group of companies includes BRG International, BRG Homes, BRG Studio, BRG Construction, and BRG Management.

SOURCE BRG International, LLC

Related Links

http://www.brgart.com

