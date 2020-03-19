Brazilian Digital Health Tech Start-up, VivaBem, Partners With Sweden's Leading Telemedicine Provider Doktor.se, and Raises USD 2.5 million to Expand its Digital Primary Care Services in Brazil

STOCKHOLM, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The raise will enable VivaBem to further deliver on its product innovation by integrating Doktor.se's cutting-edge, AI-driven, technology within digital healthcare, and ramp up hiring as it gears up for further expansion in the Brazilian market. VivaBem will use the investment to advance its user experience for telemedicine, chronic care management, and health and wellness services, while growing its B2B footprint and drive initial B2C market entry.

Ian Bonde, Co-founder and CEO of VivaBem says: "Our mission is to provide affordable, convenient and integrated access to primary care for all people in Brazil. Our end-to-end, full service, digital solution addresses major pain points in a massively underserved market by offering quality and integrated health services at a low-cost. We are very excited about partnering with Doktor.se and integrating its technology into our current platform. It will allow us to take a giant leap forward in offering a best-in-class solution for the B2B and consumer markets. Very similar to Ping An (Good Doctor) based in China, our integrated and full-solution offering is the best and most complete digital primary care platform in Brazil."



VivaBem has over 60,000 users and over 20 corporate clients including health brokerage firms. The company offers two B2B business models for telemedicine services, including monthly fee per employee and pay-per-use models. Bundled product offerings are also available for chronic care management and digital therapeutics, as well as a wide array of built-in health and wellness features, electronic prescriptions, personalized content feed, health risk assessments, gamified challenges with integrated wearables, and a business intelligence and analytics platform for Human Resources and Occupational Health departments. The company plans to have over 300,000 users in the next 18 months.



"We are deeply impressed by VivaBem's position in the Brazilian market. As a technology partner we hope to accelerate Vivabem's growth.

Their users will get access to the best digital healthcare interface there is and their healthcare professionals will now have a world leading healthcare tool in their hands, says Martin Lindman, CEO at Doktor.se



"We are very excited about this unique opportunity to deliver a much-improved healthcare to patients across Brazil. Digital care, in all its forms, is only just beginning in Brazil, and digital solutions are poised to push through major changes in the healthcare market. With Doktor.se's pioneering technology and VivaBem's full-suit of digital services, the company will play an important part in the upcoming healthcare revolution and have a strong impact on populational health in Brazil", says Joakim Pops, CEO of Webrock Ventures.

Sweden is internationally recognized for leading the way in digital health and is home to two of Europe's three largest digital healthcare providers. USD 600 million was invested in the digital health-tech verticals in 2019 alone. 10-15% of the Swedish population use health apps as their first point of contact with the health sector today. Digital solutions have not only improved access to healthcare services but have allowed for continuous interaction and care throughout the patient's journey, resulting in optimized management of costs throughout the healthcare ecosystem.



About VivaBem, www.vivabem.com

VivaBem (ViBe) delivers digital health services and access to health professionals through virtual consultations. Its platform allows users to

instantly learn more about their level of health, join personalized lines-of-care, and access their own family doctor, nurse, psychologist, nutritionist or wellness coach, as needed, via teleconference, chat or phone.



About Doktor.se, www.doktor.se

Doktor.se, founded in 2016, is Sweden's most popular healthcare app and the third most downloaded healthcare app in Europe. It allows patients to get in contact with healthcare professionals around the clock all year round. They provide live contact with nurses, doctors and psychologist through chat, call or video. Doktor.se helps patients in the whole spectrum of primary care with everything from skin conditions, infections, contraceptives, mental health and renewal of prescriptions.



About Webrock Ventures,www.webrockventures.com

Webrock Ventures is a Swedish-Brazilian investment company that works in partnership with already established, successful tech companies in Sweden to build and develop leading, long-term sustainable businesses in Brazil.



For more information please contact:

Ian Bonde, CEO VivaBem, +55-11-9-8550-0612, [email protected]

Joakim Pops, CEO Webrock Ventures, +46707138100, [email protected]

Martin Lindman, CEO at Doktor.se, +46700460319, [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/webrock-ventures/r/brazilian-digital-health-tech-start-up--vivabem--partners-with-sweden-s-leading-telemedicine-provide,c3064355

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/webrock-ventures/i/ian-bonde-and-joakim-pops,c2764291 Ian bonde and joakim pops

SOURCE Webrock Ventures