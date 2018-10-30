Brazilian Fintech REBEL Raises Series A Preferred Equity Financing

SAO PAULO, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- REBEL Tecnologia e Correspondente Bancário Ltda ("REBEL"), a leading Brazilian fintech startup with a focus on online credit for the middle class, has just announced a Series A investment round of $4 million USD. The round was led by XP Asset Management, an affiliate of XP Group, Point Break Capital, and existing investors monashees+ and JMalucelli, with additional participation from new and existing investors. This financing will allow REBEL to further invest in its proprietary technology platform and product development, as well as to grow its customer base and loan book.

"REBEL has developed a significant position in the rapidly growing fintech industry in Brazil through its leading analytics and technology platform, differentiated financial products and its focus on meeting the needs of the middle-class consumer", said Rafael Pereira, CEO of REBEL. "We are honored by the trust shown us by our enthusiastic customers and the support provided by our roster of smart-money investors", stated Daniel Shteyn, Executive Chairman.

"Investing in venture capital is within our investment scope and disruption is in our DNA. Having said that, we saw REBEL as one of the best positioned companies and most prepared management team within the evolving fintech industry in Brazil", said André Masetti, XP Asset Management's portfolio manager and partner.

About REBEL

In operation since 2017, REBEL's mission is to lead the transformation of the financial services market in Brazil by empowering middle-class consumers through fairly-priced personal loans and a free financial literacy-focused credit score. We are a data, tech and analytics-driven online platform led by technology and finance entrepreneurs. REBEL offers its customers fast, easy and trust-worthy credit of up to 25,000 reais for up to 24 months at interest rates as low as 2.9% per month. For more information, visit www.rebel.com.br .

Press Contacts

Isabel Atherino (Isabel.atherino@rebel.com.br)

+55 11 94125-7348

Nelson Rodrigues (nelson@nr-7comunicacao.com.br)

+ 55 11 97648-0680

SOURCE REBEL TECNOLOGIA E CORRESPONDENTE BANCARIO LTDA.

