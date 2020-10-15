Brazzers To Shut Down Porn Site And Rally 18.5m+ Americans To #StrokeTheVote
Leading Adult Entertainment Site Launches Voting PSA Ahead of 2020 Presidential Election
Oct 15, 2020, 12:51 ET
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With dismal voter turnout at the 2016 Presidential election, leading adult entertainment company Brazzers is rolling out a high-impact nationwide public service announcement encouraging Americans to #StrokeTheVote. The campaign is set to help drive voter turnout this November by reaching over 18.5+ million Americans through a series of paid advertisements and community outreach to the brand's exclusive talent, followers and subscribers. To punctuate the effort, Brazzers will shut down its widely popular website for three hours from 5-8PM on November 3rd across all time zones, encouraging voters to step away from their screens and head to the ballot boxes.
"In 2016, about 100 million eligible voters did not make it to the polls, and we noticed that our site traffic during the last election did not drop either—it was the same as any other average day," notes Brazzers product director Mario Nardstein. "We want to ensure that as many voices as possible are heard this year and we can do that by rallying Americans to take a break from their screens and carry out their civic duty."
On October 1, Brazzers and its world-famous talent will kick off the campaign and take social media by storm with suggestive campaign slogans, including but not limited to: "Sorry to interrupt your erection. VOTE.", "Stuff the box. VOTE.", "Your head counts. VOTE.", "The money shot: VOTE.", and "Educate before you masturbate. VOTE."
To remind eligible voters of their civic duty and further amplify the #StrokeTheVote messaging, Brazzers is expanding the campaign to include static and programmatic billboards in top DMA cities, including New York (Times Square), Las Vegas and Chicago. The billboards will feature witty, safe-for-work but highly suggestive messaging, like "VOTE. Hardcore.", "Sorry to interrupt. VOTE." and "On November 3rd make your safe word...VOTE." to surprise, delight and even borderline shock.
About Brazzers
Founded in 2004, Brazzers is an award-winning adult entertainment company with an online network consisting of over 30 hardcore pornography websites, over a million high-definition pictures and videos and over 1,700 leading pornstars. Brazzers is the world's leading adult entertainment brand.
SOURCE Brazzers