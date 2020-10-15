Brazzers To Shut Down Porn Site And Rally 18.5m+ Americans To #StrokeTheVote

On October 1, Brazzers and its world-famous talent will kick off the campaign and take social media by storm with suggestive campaign slogans, including but not limited to: "Sorry to interrupt your erection. VOTE.", "Stuff the box. VOTE.", "Your head counts. VOTE.", "The money shot: VOTE.", and "Educate before you masturbate. VOTE."

To remind eligible voters of their civic duty and further amplify the #StrokeTheVote messaging, Brazzers is expanding the campaign to include static and programmatic billboards in top DMA cities, including New York (Times Square), Las Vegas and Chicago. The billboards will feature witty, safe-for-work but highly suggestive messaging, like "VOTE. Hardcore.", "Sorry to interrupt. VOTE." and "On November 3rd make your safe word...VOTE." to surprise, delight and even borderline shock.

About Brazzers

Founded in 2004, Brazzers is an award-winning adult entertainment company with an online network consisting of over 30 hardcore pornography websites, over a million high-definition pictures and videos and over 1,700 leading pornstars. Brazzers is the world's leading adult entertainment brand.

SOURCE Brazzers