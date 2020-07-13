Bread Industry Projected to Cross $260 Billion by 2027 - Burger Buns Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR of 4.5% During the Forecast Period

DUBLIN, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bread Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecast by Product Type; Nature; Distribution Channel, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bread market accounted for US$ 190,550 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2019-2027, to reach US$ 260,930.3 million by 2027.



Bread is among the household staples and there has been an increasing demand for greater variety of bread such as loaves, baguettes, rolls, burger buns, sandwich bread, ciabatta among others. The increasing use of these products by B2B industries such as HORECA, QSRs, cafes and others along with the household has driven the growth of market.



Furthermore, the demand for low-carb, high-fiber, multigrain, and fortified bread due to increase in health consciousness among the consumers have offered lucrative opportunities to bread manufacturers. Apart from this rapid urbanization, rising industrialization and rise in disposable income also supports the growth of bread market in developing countries.



Based on product type of bread, the market is segmented into loaves, baguettes, rolls, burger buns, sandwich bread, ciabatta, and others. In 2018, loaves held a larger share of 26.5% of the global bread market, followed by sandwich bread. The shaping of loaf bread into various shapes such as rectangular, squared or round makes it ideal for sandwiches, burgers and other types of bread that have been a notable factor for the rising demand of bread loaves all over the world and has helped to propel the bread market all over the globe.



In addition, the increasing demand for fast food items such as sandwiches all over the globe has favored the expansion of the bread market and is estimated to be a driving factor for the bread market all over the globe. However, burger bun is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period due to increasing demand from B2B industries such as HORECA, QSRs, and cafes.



European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) regulates the health foods, ingredients & additives to be used in food products in the EU region. The agency has stringent regulations related to product approvals, contents used in these products, and levels of ingredients to be added in these products. The Manufacturer needs to meet these requirements and regulations in order to launch its product in the European Market.



The bakery industry is one of the significant contributors to the US GDP, and thus the government has established several associations such as The American Bakers Association to support the operations, promote bakery training, and grow industry alignment of industrial bakeries. However, government regulations will continue to weigh heavily on the industry. The Environmental Protection Agency and the Food and Drug Administration are constantly overseeing the operations of bakeries and issuing new regulations related to the ingredients used in bread.



Some of the players present in global bread market are Associated British Foods plc., Barilla G.e.R. Fratelli S.p.A, Aryzta AG, Britannia Industries, CSC Brands, L.P., Finsbury Food Group Plc, and Goodman Fielder, among others.



5. Bread Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Continuous Increase in Demand for Different Types of Bread from End Consumers

5.1.2 Strong Growth in Organized and Unorganized Distribution or Retail Network

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Use of Harmful Additives & Preservatives in Bread

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Consumer Inclination Towards Specialty & Functional Bread

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rising Demand for Functional and Clean Label Food Products



