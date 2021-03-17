BreakBot: The Google Calendar Add-On That Knows You Deserve A Break

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While the pandemic-induced work-from-home boom might be great for business productivity, it's undeniably awful for work-life balance. And even for bathroom breaks. For starters, people are having a hard time disconnecting at the end of the day. But they're also having a hard time stepping away to grab a coffee or eat lunch.

In fact, remote employees are 47% more productive than their in-person counterparts, per Prodoscore . But while productivity might be up, burnout is at an all-time high, says the Harvard Business Review .

Easily add break time to your calendar.

The easy solution for preventing burnout? Taking a break! Specifically, a 15-minute break every 90 minutes, according to the American Psychological Association .

So, Scottsdale-based software company Trainual created BreakBot. BreakBot is a free Google Calendar add-on that automatically adds the breaks you need into your schedule.

To use BreakBot, simply install the free add-on via Google Workspace. Then, in 3 quick steps, reclaim control of your calendar. Simply set:

How many days BreakBot should monitor your calendar and auto-add breaks (such as for the next 14 days) A limit on how many hours you can work without a break (such as 2 hours max) How long you'd like each break to be (such as 15 minutes each)

That way, you don't have to worry about your calendar filling up. Because even if it does, you'll still get the break you need!

"Early into quarantine, my calendar was filling up with more and more meetings - often getting booked back to back to back," said Jonathan Ronzio, CMO at Trainual. "I was losing control of my time, and I thought, 'I wish my calendar would just realize that I've been in meetings for 4+ hours and that I need a break.' Other people on my team were feeling the same way. So, when I realized something like BreakBot didn't exist, I decided to build it."

BreakBot by Trainual is the easiest way to finally get the break you deserve. To learn more and install for free, visit www.trainual.com/breakbot .

