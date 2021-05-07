'Breakfast at Kanye's' in NFT Land

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibrant cutting edge Globe Photos/Bondly Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Team, are launching another exciting set of images for an epic NFT sale on Friday, May 7, 2 pm EDT.

NFT is the buzzword of the digital world. What is it? Basically a unit of data on a digital ledger called a blockchain, representing a unique art or photographic digital file.

Kayne Hepburn

Following up on Globe's recent NFT 'Stars of Hollywood's Golden Age' Sale success, they are featuring one of the world's best-selling music artists - KANYE WEST by pop artist Thomas Hussung. Kanye is 'Lucha Libre' fresh from divorcing a Kardashian and running for US President. Also in the sale, unique Audrey Hepburn and Frida Kahlo creations by Hussung, and completing the ensemble digital artist Carly Anne Amos's Hello Kitty! Mugshot.

Five pieces of art in total, each in a limited edition of just 25 NFTs available to purchase. The lucky owners of these NFTs will be granted early access to the upcoming Dali sale on 11th of May. If you own any of these pieces of art, you will be able to get into the Dali sale one hour before the sale opens to the public. Price: 0.1 ETH.

The Artists are German Pop artist, Thomas Hussung, best known for his Andy Warhol-inspired portraits of iconic figures. Venice, California based Carly Anne Amos is rapidly emerging as one of the nation's premier digital artists. Carly's art is currently being exhibited at the famous Celebrity Vault Gallery in Beverly Hills. Carly is collaborating with Globe Photos to reimagine classic images of Hollywood's most iconic celebrities in this smile-inspiring NFT series.

About Globe Photos

Globe Photos, Inc. is the owner of one of the world's largest collections of iconic photography and pop culture imagery, including more than 15 million images taken by 3,500 photographers, spanning the planet, over the last century.

www.GlobeCorp.co

About Bondly

Bondly is an interoperable, transparent and portable swap protocol designed to revolutionize traditional escrow methods and make everyone into their own digital marketplace. BondProtect is a Defi enabled eCommerce gateway specializing in integrating into your favorite online marketplaces very simply and easily with no integration fees, just staking tokens.

About ZUMA Press

Exclusive editorial representative of Globe Photos, Inc. globally.

ZUMA \'zü-mä\ n 1 : a really amazing picture agency 2 : Mayan for new day, solution, new vision 3 : Scott Mc Kiernan's loveable black lab. Started in the early 1990s by photojournalists for photojournalists - not shareholders or billionaires - ZUMA Press is now the world's largest independent press agency and wire service. http://www.ZUMAPRESS.com

