Breaking Up America Into a Series of Nation-States Based on Political Identity - Theorist and Author Alexander Moss Publishes New Book Analyzing What Could Soon Happen to the Most Powerful Nation on Earth

'A More Perfect Union (Briefs): Reimagining the United States as a European Union-Style Federation'

SEATTLE, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In his new book, political analyst and author Alexander Moss recently explored the possibility of a dramatic future break-up of U.S. states in what might be the last chance to save an extremely divided nation from another Civil War. In "A More Perfect Union," Moss gives a cogent and detailed look at the idea of splitting the U.S. into a series of independent regional nations, forming a federation similar to the European Union. The general idea is not a new one, nor is it completely radical – for some time now, secession has been a serious topic of discussion for regions such as the South, Texas, and California in the west. But after recent political tensions boiled over into the first-ever U.S. election-coup attempt in January of 2021, Moss's unique angle on such a breakup is now both important and timely.

A More Perfect Union (Briefs): Reimagining The United States as a European Union-style Federation

"Starting in 2017, mainstream polling firms such as Zogby, Bright Line Watch / YouGov, and the University of Virginia Center for Politics have consistently found that support for breaking up the United States into regional sub-groups has been growing," said Moss. "As of 2021, polling across several different vendors shows roughly 40% of Biden voters and 50% or more of Trump voters would vote to break the country up. And I don't think I have to stress just how stunning these percentages are."

Synopsis:

"A More Perfect Union" takes a what-if approach – breaking up the country into new nations and developing a roadmap for a constitutional amendment that could make this a reality with the least possible disruption. The amendment is discussed comprehensively, based on a model in which the current United States is broken into six new nations.

Each new nation begins with a copy of the existing Constitution. Other book topics covered include details on the current polling, the mechanics, the economics (including the dollar and Federal Reserve), military, foreign policy, and much more. The new nations would remain affiliated in an economic and political union similar to (but uniquely different from) the Commonwealth or the European Union.

As the political divisions in the United States threaten to grow from cultural wars into increased political violence, it is important for all citizens to consider options, even drastic ones. This book outlines a potential scenario. A dramatic step, but a much better alternative than another Civil War.

To learn more about "A More Perfect Union" and the work of Alexander Moss, follow him online. Or subscribe to his ongoing newsletter via Substack.

About Alexander Moss

Alexander Moss lives in Seattle with his wife, son, two cats, and a tank full of fish. He has a B.A. in Political Science from the University of California, Davis, and has spent the last few decades working mainly in enterprise technology and developer relations. As part of his work, he travels all over the United States. Between technical conferences, he enjoys exploring all of the different cultures and sub-cultures of American life. Some of his recent research interests include exploring the ethical implications of technology at scale and applying Ishikawa cause and effect diagram analysis to political theory. Learn more about his work at: https://www.axmoss.com/.

Media Contact:

Alexander Moss

425-306-9568

[email protected]

SOURCE Alexander Moss