Breakout Star Sheila Houlahan Featured in Warner Bros Film "The Little Things"

Additionally, Sheila had major roles in two films that screened nationally in theaters: "Beloved Beast", a Lionsgate film in which she had a leading role, and "Wallflower", a film hailed by Variety as "one of the most haunting films of 2019". Houlahan also was recently cast in a series regular role in the Amazon Prime show "The Scottish Play", an absurdist comedy about a bunch of degenerates attempting to put on a production of Macbeth.

Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe "Deke" Deacon (Washington) becomes embroiled in the search for a killer who is terrorizing the city. Leading the hunt, L.A. Sheriff Department Sergeant Jim Baxter (Malek) is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke's past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case.

The film is slated for release on January 29, 2021 in theaters and will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release.

In the film, Houlahan plays "Paige Callahan", a girl from the wrong side of the tracks whose fate is ultimately bound to Deke's. Houlahan uses her platform as an actress to address the need for affordable, accessible, quality mental health care for all.

Trailer:

https://youtu.be/1HZAnkxdYuA

