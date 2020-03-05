Breakthrough Fantasy Fiction Included in LibraryBub Selection for March

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LibraryBub is an industry first. Founded in 2015, it is dedicated to making vibrant connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. Imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, the bestselling author Alinka Rutkowska, the core commitment of the LibraryBub service, which has been working with all major libraries for four years, is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. Offering an extensive range of outreach and output, Rutkowska enables thousands of emerging authors to achieve publishing success.

The March list of remarkable books by self-publishing authors appears below. The selected publications have been praised by independent critics and are quickly proving popular with devotees and newfound readers alike. Some have already become Amazon best sellers in their particular categories. The cream of the selected books are award winners within the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. "My mother would take us to the library every Saturday," says award-winning YA novelist Louise O'Neill," and I would sequester myself in a little nook, completely captivated by whatever world I had found myself in that day. I was a child who needed to read; it was as important to me as food or sleep." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska is delighted to support them in that role.

Below is March's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

Hell to Reality: one prisoner's journey by Jack Grylewicz ISBN: 978-0578218724

Puck by Kevin P. White ISBN: 978-1493573622

Mystery & Thriller

First Deceit (Book One of the Fatal Deceit Trilogy) by Henry Farley ISBN: 978-1943386666

Science Fiction & Fantasy

Encounters with Demons (Book One of the Brotherhood of the Beloved series) by P. A. Minyard ISBN: 978-1943386581

Demons at War (Book Two of the Brotherhood of the Beloved series) by P. A. Minyard ISBN: 978-1943386604

Demon Vengeance (Book Three of the Brotherhood of the Beloved series) by P. A. Minyard ISBN: 978-1943386710

The Phantom by Frank Settineri ISBN: 978-1644622766

Sorrowfish (Book One of the Call of the Lorica series) by Anne C. Miles ISBN: 978-0578612195

Young Adult

Ride the Universe by Mark Rues ISBN: 978-1733500005

NON-FICTION

Business

Designed to Win: what every business needs to know to go truly global (DHL's 50 Years) by Po Chung ISBN: 978-1943386505

Disruptive Leadership: 8 counterintuitive secrets for running a successful business by Christopher Catranis ISBN: 978-1943386468

Next Level Cybersecurity: detect the signals, stop the hack by Sai Huda ISBN: 978-1943386413

Next Level Selling: the definitive guide to closing high dollar deals by Tom Fedro ISBN: 978-1943386529

Shepreneur: business lessons for the determined female entrepreneur (I Can. I Will. Watch Me!) by Kristin Cripps ISBN: 978-1943386796

Supreme Leadership Mentors: top entrepreneurs' greatest business strategies by Alinka Rutkowska ISBN: 978-1943386765

Your VIP Biography: how to write your autobiography to land a Hollywood deal by Alinka Rutkowska, Kenneth Atchity ISBN: 978-1943386697

Why They Buy: a bullet proof method to closing any sale by David Fuess ISBN: 978-1943386321

Health & Fitness

The Pause to Relax, Ladies… for Robust Heart Health: a guidebook for smart heart choices for health by Linda Penkala ISBN: 978-1977213327

Self-Help

You Are the Rock Star by Alexander Woodrow ISBN: 978-1732022010

The Self-Discovery Book (Book One of the Inner Self-Improvement series) by Michael Cavallaro ISBN: 978-1943386734

"My dream was to get my book Riding Out the Hurricane into American libraries," Irish author Maeve Mc Mahon explains. Delighted that through LibraryBub, more than 2,000 librarians have seen her award-winning book about Hurricane Katrina, she enthuses, "I'm so excited about the connections that will be made."

Librarians are asked to sign up for LibraryBub at http://librarybub.com/

Independent publishers should visit http://librarybub.com/authors/ to submit their books for consideration.

