Breakthrough for pet health and sustainability

Veramaris' natural marine algal oil is made from microalgae, which is particularly rich in essential EPA & DHA Omega-3.

Just a little drop of Omega-3 is what pets need every day. Veramaris provides pet food companies with a stable and sustainable way to enrich their products with nature's richest Omega-3 and give pets the essential nutrition they need.

This latest development for Veramaris follows an extremely successful first 12 months establishing itself in the aquaculture market. Now, the company is expanding its portfolio and its pioneering algal oil has been expertly refined to optimise the taste for pets. Veramaris Pets beats Fish Oil on taste in tests where both oils were used as coating for dry dog and cat food.

Traditionally, Omega-3 has come from fish oil but demand is outstripping supply, leading to unstable supply conditions and increased risks of overfishing. Veramaris' algal oil expands the world's access to Omega-3 and reduces dependence on wild catch fish. Every 1kg of our natural algal oil replaces 60kg of wild catch fish otherwise used for fish oil in pet food formulations.

As well as coming from a guaranteed sustainable and natural source, pet food manufacturers will receive a consistent and reliable supply of algal oil. Invariably, Veramaris algal oil offers an EPA & DHA concentration exceeding 50% and is free from any ocean-borne contaminants.

Karim Kurmaly, CEO of Veramaris, said: "This is an important chapter in the story of our young company. I am delighted that our dedicated team has been able to take Veramaris Pets to the pet food market so soon. Just a little drop of this high-quality product will make a big difference to the health of companion animals, which is good news for 'pet parents' every day and everywhere. They can also be reassured in the knowledge that while improving their pet's health they are also contributing to healthy oceans."

To find out more about Veramaris Pets natural marine algal oil, visit: pets.veramaris.com.

More information

Follow us on Social Media

https://www.linkedin.com/company/veramaris-pets/

About Veramaris

Headquartered in Delft, The Netherlands, Veramaris is a joint venture between DSM and Evonik, both world leaders in science and specialty chemicals. Established in 2018, Veramaris was formed to help realise a vision to conserve natural marine life by using the ocean's own resource, natural marine algae, to sustainably expand the world's access to Omega-3.

Veramaris oil from natural marine algae, rich in both the essential Omega-3 fatty acids EPA & DHA, and ARA, a long chain Omega-6. These are vital nutrients that support optimal brain, joints, skin, heart and eye health in both animals and humans.

The zero-waste industrial scale production process runs at a state-of-the-art site in Blair, Nebraska, USA.

Veramaris enables key stakeholders in aquaculture and pet nutrition to be less dependent on wild-caught fish as a source of both EPA & DHA and helps to meet the growing demand for sustainable seafood.

Legal Disclaimer

This information and any recommendations, technical or otherwise, are presented in good faith and believed to be correct as of the date prepared. Recipients of this information and recommendations must make their own determination as to its suitability for their purposes. VERAMARIS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, WHETHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, RELIABILITY, COMPLETENESS, NON-INFRINGEMENT, MERCHANTABILITY AND/OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE (EVEN IF VERAMARIS IS AWARE OF SUCH PURPOSE) WITH RESPECT TO ANY INFORMATION AND RECOMMENDATIONS PROVIDED. IN NO EVENT SHALL VERAMARIS BE LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES ARISING FROM OR RELIANCE UPON, OR USE OF, ANY INFORMATION OR RECOMMENDATIONS PROVIDED HEREIN. Reference to any trade names used by other companies is neither a recommendation nor an endorsement of the corresponding product and does not imply that similar products could not be used. Veramaris reserves the right to make any changes to the information and/or recommendations at any time, without prior or subsequent notice.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1222373/Veramaris.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1016122/Veramaris_Logo.jpg

Media enquiries

For any questions, please contact:

Mr Ben McCarthy

[email protected]

+44 (0)1780 678 178

SOURCE Veramaris V.O.F.