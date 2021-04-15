Breakthrough in Neurocognitive Training Creates New Opportunity to Reduce Distracted Driving Crashes, Injuries and Death

ELK GROVE, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADEPT Driver today released a new concept paper, Solutions To Reduce Distracted Driving And Technology-Induced Inattention, and an engaging video on the human factors and brain science behind distracted driving. The paper and video explain how effective cognitive training can significantly reduce distracted driving and technology-induced inattention injuries and death. Driver safety advocates are welcome to use these free resources to better understand why we choose to engage in distracted driving behavior and to discover solutions to reduce the frequency of distracted driving.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 1.6 million crashes, more than 3,100 deaths and 400,000 injuries were caused by some form of distracted driving in 2019. More than a quarter of all accidents and 87% of rear-end collisions are the result of some form of distracted driving. Rear-end collisions are most often associated with serious spinal injuries.

Following decades of research and development, ADEPT Driver developed a cognitive training solution to reduce distracted driving crashes, injuries, and death by addressing the causes of distracted driving. ADEPT training programs significantly improve crash avoidance skills and reduce distracted driving behavior.

"Many awareness programs provide powerful statistics about dangers and risks or show bloody asphalt scenes associated with distracted driving, yet the data shows that awareness initiatives have had limited success in reducing distracted driving," said Dr. Richard Harkness, CEO of ADEPT Driver. "Despite over a decade of awareness initiatives, we observed an increase in distracted driving crashes in 2019. ADEPT's cognitive training is a proven and effective solution to combat distracted driving. These new resources show how effective training addresses the causes of distracted driving to significantly improve driver safety."

Learn more about ADEPT Driver and its mission to deliver science-based training that significantly reduces auto collisions and injuries at adeptdriver.com.

Contact:

Dr. Richard Harkness, CEO

916-509-8012

[email protected]

SOURCE ADEPT Driver

Related Links

adeptdriver.com

