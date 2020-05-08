Breakthrough Virus Control Technology from Livinguard Can Destroy Human Coronavirus 229e

Tests recently completed at the University of Arizona, Tucson, Department of Environmental Studies, under the supervision of Charles Gerba, PhD have shown that over 99% of Human coronavirus 229e that comes into contact with Livinguard treated textiles are destroyed. The Livinguard mask is a multi-barrier mask composed of three separate filtration layers. When used in combination, the Livinguard multi-barrier mask provides protection of over 99.99%. Details on the scientific research can be found here .

Livinguard is working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the results of the testing. Although Livinguard face masks are not yet available for sale in the US or cleared by the FDA, Livinguard is confident they will find the results reliable and agree that the technology's application to masks and textiles will be beneficial, especially during this global pandemic.

Masks treated with the Livinguard technology are available throughout the world with current manufacturing in Portugal, Israel, Sri Lanka, Jordan, UAE, India, and China. In the U.S., Livinguard treated masks are expected to be available in the next few weeks. ReadyOne, a manufacturer of battle dress for the U.S. Military out of El Paso Texas, will manufacture Livinguard certified masks.

Dr. Gerba, Professor of Microbiology, Virology, and Immunology, known as "Dr. Germ" for his abundant testing of germs on nearly every surface humankind might touch, said: "Livinguard textile technology holds promise in the fight against COVID 19."

Sanjeev Swamy, Founder and CTO of Livinguard, said: "We are enthused and grateful to be able to offer a powerful tool in the fight against coronavirus. The unique characteristics of Livinguard will provide users with an unprecedented level of safety. This is particularly important as shelter-in -place orders are eased."

The principle underlying the technology is its ability to destroy microorganisms upon contact, including bacteria and viruses, and to do so continuously and permanently. Unlike alternative metal-based solutions, Livinguard's technology has been found to be nontoxic to both skin and lungs. This has countless applications and endless possibilities for permanent hygiene across a broad variety of consumer products and numerous industries such as: medical, personal hygiene and care, air filtration and others. Details on the technology can be found here.

Reusable & washable

Face masks using the Livinguard technology are washable and reusable. Each mask can be used up to 210 times, with no compromise on efficacy. Since the Livinguard face mask is free of metals and does not leach, it is kind to skin as well as the environment. More information on their use can be found here .

Face masks using the Livinguard technology are currently being produced and sold by several companies in Asia, the Middle East and Europe, including by Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH). Numerous countries in these regions have already approved the face mask as a reusable N95 anti-viral, anti-bacterial face mask. Procter & Gamble was among the first companies to buy FHH's Fine Guard brand of masks to equip its employees in China.

"We are so proud to partner with Livinguard and bring this breakthrough technology to protect the world's consumers. We are working hard to maximize the availability of Fine Guard masks treated with Livinguard technology and are already looking into new product developments with Livinguard such as gloves and disposable wipes," said James Michael Lafferty, CEO FHH.

About Livinguard AG

Livinguard is an innovative and environmentally friendly hygiene technology platform based in Zug, Switzerland. As the first company in the world to empower textiles and other materials with self-disinfecting properties, it licenses its patented technologies to companies from various industries to improve the health and well-being of consumers. Livinguard AG operates in Switzerland, Germany, USA, Singapore, Japan, India, and South Africa.

About Dr. Charles Gerba

Dr. Charles Gerba is a Professor of Environmental Microbiology at the University of Arizona. Dr. Gerba, or Dr. Germ, as he is also known, has an international reputation for his methodologies of pathogen detection in water and food, and pathogen occurrence and risk assessment in households. He has authored several textbooks, more than 500 journal articles, and has been featured on numerous television programs and magazines.

