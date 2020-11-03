Breakthrough Water-Soluble Support Material Enables Long-Awaited 3D Printing Capabilities

The step-forward that AquaSys ® 180 represents will be apparent to any business that uses Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) to print parts made from these high-temperature thermoplastics. Until now, doing so has required that each part be printed with support structures made from materials that either need to be removed manually, or dissolved with harmful solvents. With AquaSys ® 180, users can now dissolve support structures with nothing more than warm tap water, leaving behind a finished part with minimal residue—effectively rendering these previous, laborious methods obsolete.

Bringing AquaSys® 180 to market today represents the realization of a unique vision from Infinite Material Solutions and its founder Dr. Jeff Cernohous.

"We are extremely excited to launch our AquaSys® 180 product," says Cernohous. "AquaSys® 180 can be printed at chamber temperatures up to 180°C and has been engineered to function with high-temperature engineering thermoplastics like PEEK, PEKK, PEI and PPSU, providing unprecedented design freedom to our customers as a result. I am extremely proud of my team for their efforts to create this disruptive product."

This is not the first time Infinite Material Solutions has created a disruptive product in the field of 3D printing support materials. The company's previous endeavor, AquaSys® 120, was introduced in 2018 as the first water-soluble support compatible with popular build materials such as ABS, Nylon TPU, CPE, PC, and PP . Now, with AquaSys® 180, the AquaSys® offering is poised to attract a larger audience, especially within industries like aerospace and automotive, in which end-use parts made from PEI or PEEK would be particularly advantageous. For more information about AquaSys® 180, visit https://infinitematerialsolutions.com/explore-aquasys/

Infinite Material Solutions, LLC was founded as a joint venture between Nagase America, a multinational manufacturer-distributor of raw materials and specialty chemicals, and Interfacial Consultants LLC, a Wisconsin based firm focused on creating highly differentiated technology platforms. Since Nagase acquired Interfacial Consultants LLC earlier in 2020, Infinite Material Solutions has benefitted from greater access to the immense resources of all parties involved.

Media Contact:

Infinite Materials Solutions

Arie Archie

Group Marketing Manager

(347-405-0761)

[email protected]

SOURCE Infinite Material Solutions, LLC