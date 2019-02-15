Brean Capital Hires Experienced Portfolio Strategist

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brean Capital, LLC today announced the hiring of 36-year industry veteran James Plunkett as a Managing Director in their Financial Institutions Group. James will serve as the Head of Balance Sheet Strategies, responsible for developing real-time balance sheet solutions for our financial institutions clients. Prior to joining Brean, James spent 20 years at Vining Sparks, where he was the Director of Investment Strategy. During Mr. Plunkett's career he led the funds management division for two multi-billion dollar bank holding companies in the Southeast. During that time he was responsible for bond portfolio management, liability pricing and deposit issuance, loan securitizations, and other activities related to balance sheet management. He also served as Chairman of the Asset/Liability Management committee in those banking organizations.

"We are very happy to have someone with James's experience and Industry knowledge join our team" said George Holstead, head of The Financial Institutions Group at Brean Capital. "His contributions will be invaluable, allowing us to elevate the level of service we are able to offer our customers."

Scott Buchta, Head of Fixed Income Strategy at Brean, added, "James, allows us to fully integrate our industry respected research and strategy platform with our Financial Institutions Group, delivering Brean clients truly tailor-made balance sheet solutions."

