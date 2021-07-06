Breast Biopsy Devices Market- Argon Medical Devices Inc., and Becton, Dickinson and Co., to contribute to the market growth|Technavio
The breast biopsy devices market is poised to grow by USD 590.30 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 11% during the forecast period.
The report on the breast biopsy devices market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing prevalence of breast cancer cases and an increasing number of M&As.
The breast biopsy devices market analysis includes product and geography segments. This study identifies the increasing number of products showcasing and approvals, as one of the prime reasons driving the breast biopsy devices market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The breast biopsy devices market covers the following areas:
Breast Biopsy Devices Market Sizing
Breast Biopsy Devices Market Forecast
Breast Biopsy Devices Market Analysis
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Biopsy needles and systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Biopsy image-guided systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Argon Medical Devices Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- Carestream Health Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- Hologic Inc.
- Planmed Oy
- Scion Medical Technologies LLC
- Siemens AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
