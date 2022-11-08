Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Testing Devices Market Size to Grow by USD 730.4 Mn, CTCs and Circulating Nucleic Acids to be Largest Revenue-generating Type Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The breast cancer liquid biopsy testing devices market share growth by the CTCs and circulating nucleic acids segment will be significant during the forecast period. Healthcare professionals use CTCs and circulating nucleic acids for different types of cancer, including breast, prostate, lung, and colorectal cancers. The growth of this segment is driven by factors such as increasing chances of an accurate snapshot of the genomic landscape, easy identification of cancer, and the increasing need to identify mutations causing metastases.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Testing Devices Market 2022-2026

The breast cancer liquid biopsy testing devices market size is expected to grow by USD 730.4 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 23.58% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Testing Devices Market 2022-2026: Scope

The report on the breast cancer liquid biopsy testing devices market covers the following areas:

This study identifies technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the breast cancer liquid biopsy testing devices market growth during the next few years. However, factors such as the high costs that are associated with liquid biopsy testing may challenge the market growth.

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Testing Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

CTCs and Circulating Nucleic Acids



Extracellular Vesicles

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Testing Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the breast cancer liquid biopsy testing devices market, including Agena Bioscience Inc., A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl, Exact Sciences Corp., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Fluxion Biosciences Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Guardant Health Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., Isogen Life Science BV, NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc., Natera Inc., OncoDNA SA, Novogene Corp., QIAGEN NV, Pfizer Inc., Sysmex Corp., SAGA Diagnostics AB, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., among others, are some of the major market participants.

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Testing Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will help the breast cancer liquid biopsy testing devices market grow during the next five years

Approximation of the breast cancer liquid biopsy testing devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the global breast cancer liquid biopsy testing devices market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of the breast cancer liquid biopsy testing devices market vendors

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Testing Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.58% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 730.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.13 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl, Agena Bioscience Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Exact Sciences Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fluxion Biosciences Inc., Guardant Health Inc., Illumina Inc., Isogen Life Science BV, Myriad Genetics Inc., Natera Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc., Novogene Corp., OncoDNA SA, Pfizer Inc., QIAGEN NV, SAGA Diagnostics AB, Sysmex Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

