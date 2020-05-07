Breast Cancer Screening Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Test Type ; End User, and Geography

NEW YORK, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The breast cancer screening was valued at US$ 4,638.63 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6,209.25 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027.



The growing prevalence of breast cancer and increasing investments in breast cancer management are the major factors driving the breast cancer screening market.However, the high cost of breast cancer screening is a chief factor limiting the market growth.



Breast cancer is among the prime causes of deaths in the world, and it is profoundly affecting the quality of life.Thus, it acts as a burden on society if not diagnosed and treated on time.



As per the estimations by the American Cancer Society, it is the most common type of cancer in the US as it caused morbidity in ~234,087 people, leading to 41,904 deaths in 2018.Further, ~276,480 new cases are expected in the country in 2020.



As per the Globocan 2019 report, in Germany, the total number of breast cancer cases in 2018 was 71,888, which further led to ~19,376 deaths in that years. Further, as per the Globocan report, in 2018, there were ~367,900 new cases of breast cancer and 97,972 deaths due to the same in China. In India, NGOs, government agencies, and charity organizations are emphasizing on breast cancer awareness among population to promote early detection, provide comprehensive treatment module, and extend support for breast cancer management. As per the Globocan report estimation, in 2018, India reported ~162,468 new breast cancer cases, with 87,090 deaths due to the same.



The global breast cancer screening market has been segmented on the basis of test type and end user.The breast cancer screening market, by test type, has been segmented into blood marker tests, imaging test, genetic test, and immunohistochemistry test.



The imaging test segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is also anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.Based on end user, the breast cancer screening has been segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, cancer institutes, and research laboratories.



The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is expected to register fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



A few of the essential primary and secondary sources referred to during the preparation of the report are Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization (WHO), Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, and National Cancer Foundation.



