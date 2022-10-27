Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Size to Grow by USD 13.85 Bn, Targeted Therapy to be Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The breast cancer therapeutics market size is set to grow by USD 13.85 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.95% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rising prevalence of breast cancer is driving the breast cancer therapeutics market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of treatments may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market 2022-2026

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Targeted Therapy: The targeted therapy segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Targeted therapy leverages a process to target proteins that control the growth of cancer cells. This therapy includes small-molecule drugs or monoclonal antibodies. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as expected approvals of new targeted therapies.



Hormonal Therapy



Chemotherapy

Geography

North America : North America will account for 49% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing population and rising prevalence of breast cancer in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and the Rest of the World (ROW). The US and Canada are the key countries for the breast cancer therapeutics market in North America .

: will account for 49% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing population and rising prevalence of breast cancer in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in and the Rest of the World (ROW). The US and are the key countries for the breast cancer therapeutics market in .

Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the breast cancer therapeutics market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Clovis Oncology Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Pfizer Inc., Puma Biotechnology Inc., Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

The report also covers the following areas :

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now to gain access to exclusive vendor information

Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist breast cancer therapeutics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the breast cancer therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the breast cancer therapeutics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of breast cancer therapeutics market vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. View 100 reports and download 5 reports monthly!

Related Reports

Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by type (targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and chemotherapy) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The market share growth by the targeted therapy segment will be significant.

Non-melanoma Skin Cancer Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by type (BCC and SCC) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The market share growth by the BCC segment will be significant.

Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.95% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 13.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.74 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Clovis Oncology Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Pfizer Inc., Puma Biotechnology Inc., Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Targeted therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Targeted therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Targeted therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Targeted therapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Targeted therapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Hormonal therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Hormonal therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Hormonal therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Hormonal therapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hormonal therapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Chemotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Chemotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Chemotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Chemotherapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Chemotherapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AbbVie Inc.

Exhibit 89: AbbVie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: AbbVie Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Amgen Inc.

Exhibit 92: Amgen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Amgen Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Amgen Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 AstraZeneca Plc

Exhibit 95: AstraZeneca Plc - Overview



Exhibit 96: AstraZeneca Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: AstraZeneca Plc - Key news



Exhibit 98: AstraZeneca Plc - Key offerings

10.6 Eli Lilly and Co.

Exhibit 99: Eli Lilly and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Eli Lilly and Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key offerings

10.7 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 102: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 105: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 107: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 108: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 109: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

10.9 Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Novartis AG

Exhibit 114: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 115: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Novartis AG - Segment focus

10.11 PerkinElmer Inc.

Exhibit 118: PerkinElmer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: PerkinElmer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 121: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: PerkinElmer Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 123: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio