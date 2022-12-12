Breast Imaging Market Worth $9.0 Billion by 2030 at CAGR 8.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global breast imaging market size is anticipated to reach USD 9.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.6% according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth mainly owes to the increase in the number of women suffering from breast cancer.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The ionizing segment dominated the technology segment in 2022 owing to the introduction of new ionizing technology-based breast imaging technologies.

Hospitals dominated the end-use segment in 2022 due to the presence of advanced and well-equipped breast imaging facilities.

In 2022, North America dominated the breast imaging market with a market share of 37.87% 2022. This can be accredited to the rising number of breast cancer cases in this region.

dominated the breast imaging market with a market share of 37.87% 2022. This can be accredited to the rising number of breast cancer cases in this region. Asia Pacific is projected to impel at the fastest growth rate of CAGR 9.5% during the forecast duration. Increased prevalence of breast cancer, high R&D investments in breast cancer therapies, and developments in breast imaging modalities are the primary drivers driving the growth of the market.

Read full market research report, "Breast Imaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Technology (Ionizing, Non Ionizing), By End-use (Hospitals, Breast Care Centers), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Breast Imaging Market Growth & Trends

According to Robert Koch Institute, the annual incidence of breast cancer in Germany was estimated to be approximately 72,000, with breast cancer being the most prevalent cancer in women. Moreover, as per a similar source, based on the incidence rate, one in eight women is expected to suffer from breast cancer once in a lifetime. Thus, impelling the market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the rising initiatives by various governments and NGOs to raise awareness about early diagnosis of breast cancer are anticipated to increase the demand for breast imaging. For instance, Pink Initiative, form Breast Cancer India is an online initiative program in which the program covers important topics such as early detection of breast cancer, and familial breast cancer, through their YouTube channel. Similarly, a joint initiative between Australian & state territory governments, 'BreastScreen Australia' is aimed at reducing deaths & illness from breast cancer by early detecting cancer. In this program, women aged 40 and above can have a free mammogram every 2 years. This is expected to increase awareness, and increase the demand for breast imaging, thereby, propelling the market growth.

Major manufacturers are introducing new products and increasing the number of approved products, which is further expected to impel the demand in the coming years. For instance, in March 2018, The MAMMOMAT Revelation platform, from Siemens Healthineers, for enhanced mammography has been approved by the U.S. FDA. To target afflicted areas with only one click, this platform combines a new InSpect specimen imaging tool and new HD Breast Biopsy technology. In addition, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in breast imaging has reduced the time required while maintaining image quality. Such product developments are expected to propel market growth.

Breast Imaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global breast imaging market based on technology, end-use, and region:

Breast Imaging Market - Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)

Ionizing

Full-field Digital Mammography



Analog Mammography



Positron Emission Mammography



Electric Impedance Tomography



Cone-Beam Computed Tomography



Positron Emission Tomography & Computed Tomography



3D Breast Tomosynthesis



MBI/BSGI

Non-ionizing

MRI



Thermography



Ultrasound



Optical Imaging



Automated Whole-breast Ultrasound

Breast Imaging Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)

Hospitals

Breast Care Centers

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Breast Imaging Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Denmark



Sweden



Norway

Asia Pacific

Japan



India



China



Australia



Thailand



South Korea

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina

MEA

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Kuwait



UAE

List of Key Players in the Breast Imaging Market

GE Healthcare,

Hologic, Inc.,

Philips Healthcare

Gamma Medica, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare

Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

SonoCine, Inc.,

Toshiba Corporation,

Dilon Technologies, Inc.,

Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc.

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Breast Implants Market - The global breast implants market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.11 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. increasing focus on the enhancement of physical appearance has led to the growth of the market.

- The global breast implants market size is anticipated to reach by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. increasing focus on the enhancement of physical appearance has led to the growth of the market. Automated Breast Ultrasound Market - The global automated breast ultrasound market size is expected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 15.0%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising incidence of this form of cancer, technological advancement, and various initiatives undertaken to raise awareness regarding cancer across the globe are expected to propel market growth.

- The global automated breast ultrasound market size is expected to reach by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 15.0%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising incidence of this form of cancer, technological advancement, and various initiatives undertaken to raise awareness regarding cancer across the globe are expected to propel market growth. Breastfeeding Accessories Market - The global breastfeeding accessories market size is expected to reach USD 3.90 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.45% from 2022 to 2030. An increasing women's employment rate is expected to surge the demand for breastfeeding accessories, thereby propelling the market growth.

Browse through Grand View Research's Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc