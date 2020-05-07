Breast Implants Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product ; Application, Surface Type, and Geography

NEW YORK, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The breast implants market was valued at US$ 1,535.96 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,278.40 million in 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2027.



Increasing prevalence of breast cancer,new product launches & FDA approvals,growing number of cosmetic, and increasing breast augmentation procedures are the major factors propelling the market growth over the years. However,post-surgical complications and high cost of breast implants and breast implant surgeryare likely to restrain the growth of the market in the coming years.



Based on the product, theglobal breast implants market is segmented into silicon and saline. The silicon segment held a largest share of 90.5% of the breast implants market and is expected to dominate the market in 2027. The growth of the market is primarily attributed to the use of adult breast implants in various training programs across the globe and also the segment is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate of 5.6% during the forecast period.



Based on application, the globalbreast implants market is segmented into cosmetic surgery and reconstructive surgery. The cosmetic surgerysegment held the largest market share of 63.4% in 2018. The growth is primarily attributed to the rising number of cosmetic procedures worldwide. Moreover, reconstructive surgerysegment is anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate of 4.8% during the forecast period.



Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report for the breast implants market are National Healthcare Safety Network, Hospital Infection Society-India National Health Service, Care Quality Commission,Food and Drug Administration, Public Health England, Health Protection Agency, and among others. Some of the key players included in the report for the global breast implants market include, Allergan plc., Mentor Worldwide LLC (J&J), GC Aesthetics, Sientra, Inc., PolytechHealth & Aesthetics GmbH, Ideal Implant Incorporated, Silimed, Group Sebbib SAS, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd, HANSBIOMED CO. LTD,and among others.



