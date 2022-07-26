Breast Reconstruction Market: Growing self-awareness and concerns regarding physical appearance, Evolving Opportunities with AbbVie Inc. and CEREPLAS Co. - Technavio

Jul 26, 2022, 07:20 ET
NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Breast Reconstruction Market size is expected to grow by USD 257.71 million at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The breast reconstruction market report also offers information on several market vendors, including AbbVie Inc., CEREPLAS Co., Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., GC Aesthetics Inc., Groupe SEBBIN SAS, Ideal Implant Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Laboratories Arion, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, and Sientra Inc. among others.
This report extensively covers breast reconstruction market segmentation by
- Product (breast implants and tissue expanders) and
- Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW)
Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global breast reconstruction market as a part of the global healthcare supplies market within the global healthcare market. The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
The value chain of the global healthcare supplies market includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Inbound logistics
- Operations
- Outbound logistics
- Marketing and sales
- Service
- Support activities
- Innovation
Major Five Breast Reconstruction Companies
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
- AbbVie Inc.- The company offers breast reconstruction products under the brand name NATRELLE 410 Highly Cohesive Anatomically Shaped Silicone-Filled Breast Implants.
- CEREPLAS Co.- The company offers breast reconstruction products under the brand name CEREFORM breast implants product line.
- GC Aesthetics Inc.- The company offers breast reconstruction products under the brand names PERLE, Impleo Smooth, Round Collection Smooth, and others.
- Groupe SEBBIN SAS- The company offers breast reconstruction products under the brand names Integrity, Purity, Sublimity, Volupty, and Sensity.
- Ideal Implant Inc.- The company offers breast reconstruction products under the brand name IDEAL IMPLANT Structured Breast Implant.
|
Breast Reconstruction Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.6%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 257.71 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.00
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 58%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, France, Canada, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
AbbVie Inc., CEREPLAS Co., Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., GC Aesthetics Inc., Groupe SEBBIN SAS, Ideal Implant Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Laboratories Arion, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, and Sientra Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
