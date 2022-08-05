Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market to Record 6.16% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate, Surge in the number of working women to boost market growth - Technavio

Aug 05, 2022, 19:45 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market Facts at a Glance-
- Total Pages: 120
- Companies: 10+ – Including Acute Ideas Co. Ltd., Ameda Inc., Babisil Products Co. Ltd., Baby Amore, Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Dr.Browns, Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Junobie in Indiana, Lansinoh Laboratories Inc., Mayborn Group Ltd., Medela AG, NUK USA LLC, Philips International BV, Pigeon Corp., among others.
- Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape
- Segments: product (bottles and bags), end-user (0-6 months baby and 7-12 months baby), distribution Channel (offline stores and online stores)
- Geographies: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market is expected to increase by USD 706.68 million from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 7.95%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.
North America will account for 39% of market growth. North America's top market for breastmilk storage bottles and bags is the US. The market in this region will expand more quickly than the market in APAC.
The Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.
- Acute Ideas Co. Ltd.: The company offers breastmilk storage bags and bottles that include palm cups, nipple shields, nipple correctors, and hands-free devices.
- Ameda Inc.: The company offers breastmilk storage bags and bottles that include breast pumps, pump parts, and accessories, breast care, breast milk storage, hands-free pumping apparel, breast milk warmers, and rental pumps.
- Basil Products Co. Ltd.: The company offers breastmilk storage bags and bottles that include a Thermo 3d straw cup, leak-proof straw cup, oil bottle ultra, wide-neck sili-glass feeding bottle, and silicone owl suction placemat.
North America will account for 39% of market growth. North America's top market for breastmilk storage bottles and bags is the US. The market in this region will expand more quickly than the market in APAC. The market for breastmilk storage bottles and bags will expand in North America over the forecast period due to factors including a significant rise in the awareness of various technologies for a convenient and comfortable lifestyle, an increase in dual-income households, and a rise in the number of working women.
- Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market Driver:
The rise in the number of working women is one of the main factors fueling the growth of the worldwide breastmilk storage bags and bottles market. The number of working women worldwide is rising, which has increased the demand for practical baby care items including breastfeeding accessories like storage bags and bottles. The market for baby care items in the US, which also includes the market for nursing supplies, is also anticipated to grow as the average household income rises.
- Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market Challenge:
The availability of less expensive alternatives to nursing supplies is one of the major obstacles to the expansion of the worldwide breastmilk storage bags and bottles sector. Important rivals who sell formula milk are progressively releasing novel goods to increase their market share. In addition, mothers prefer the traditional method of breastfeeding to artificial alternatives, and this option for breastfeeding supplies includes breastmilk storage bags and bottles. These elements can prevent the market from expanding as anticipated.
|
Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.95%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 706.68 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.16
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Acute Ideas Co. Ltd., Ameda Inc., Babisil Products Co. Ltd., Baby Amore, Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Dr.Browns, Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Junobie in Indiana, Lansinoh Laboratories Inc., Mayborn Group Ltd., Medela AG, NUK USA LLC, Philips International BV, Pigeon Corp., Shoplet, Summer Infant Inc., and The Angelcare Holding Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
